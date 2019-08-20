 German Air Force short on pilots, not planes | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 04.09.2019

Germany

German Air Force short on pilots, not planes

Germany's military has long struggled with a shortage of functioning equipment. At the Laage Air Base near Rostock, however, it's not the planes that are hard to come by, but the pilots, as DW's Volker Witting reports.

Two German Eurofighter jets in flight (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wüstneck)

Just minutes apart, three Eurofighter aircraft thunder down the runway outside the northeastern city of Rostock and rise up into the skies with a deafening roar. It's business as usual at the Laage Air Base, where Eurofighters take off up to 20 times a day on practice flights, and to secure German airspace.

The facility, situated at the Laage-Rostock airport, is the German Air Force's showcase location. It is where the Steinhoff air force squadron trains its Eurofighter pilots. After basic flight training abroad, practical experience is put to the test in the air and on the ground at the base.

Read more: More money won't alone fix Germany's military woes

Operational fighter planes, no pilots

Jan Gloystein, deputy wing commander of the Steinhoff squadron, is proud of "his" air base, but he has a serious problem: "I don't have enough pilots." Currently he has 23, but he needs 20 more, he says. The German Air Force simply has too few applicants, he adds.

A sign at the entrance of the Laage Air Base (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

Pilots train to fly the Eurofighter at Germany's Laage Air Base

Other air force locations have similar problems. Only about two-thirds of the combat pilot positions are filled, according to a recent report by the government's parliamentary military commissioner, Hans-Peter Bartels.

Six pilots resigned in the first half of 2018, the German government said in response to a request by the Free Democratic Party, compared to 11 resignations over the previous 5 years. It seems the pilots were lured by lucrative salaries in civil aviation. The crash of two Eurofighters at the end of June that killed one pilot has hurt the German Air Force's image as an employer. For a long time, the shortage of junior staff could be blamed on a lack of flight experience because operational aircraft were scarce.

'Completely unacceptable'

"The air force is at a low point," Air Force Inspector Ingo Gerhartz warned about a year ago shortly after taking up his post. Many fighter jets were not operational, spare parts were not available and servicing a Eurofighter often took longer than a year. Completely unacceptable, Gerhartz said at the time.

Since then, the situation at the Steinhoff air force squadron has greatly improved. Gerhartz's remarks appear to have made an impression on politicians and the defense industry. Lieutenant Colonel Gloystein says 70% of the 24 Eurofighters are now ready for training, and only the older models occasionally lack spare parts. But while there used to be a shortage of operational aircraft, the air force now lacks pilots — a problem that will likely keep Germany's military, the Bundeswehr, busy for years to come.

Germany's new defense minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, could do more to recruit pilots, urges Gloystein, noting the air force is more than just a noise nuisance.

Volker Witting in a Bundeswehr flight simulator (Vincent Mosch)

DW's Volker Witting got to test out the Eurofighter simulator for himself

Hope for funding and new flight simulators

Pilots in Laage can fly without making a sound in one of the two "Full Mission" flight simulators located in large dome-like halls. In original Eurofighter cockpits, the landscape, the sky, the pale sun and the attacking plane are projected onto a surrounding screen. It all looks amazingly real. Twenty-nine experts, 16 of them former flight instructors, supervise the simulator training. It is the best system in the world, they say.

Bundeswehr pilots must meet the target of 180 flight hours per year, according to NATO regulations — of those, 40 hours can be completed in a simulator. Only about 58% of German pilots currently meet these requirements for NATO responsiveness. Laage Air Base hopes to remedy the situation by adding two new flight simulators that would allow pilots to better practice critical situations in the air.

Germany's air force fully relies on Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer, who has promised to push for more money for the country's military.

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Faulty tanks and grounded helicopters — today in the German military

    Frustrated soldiers and a defense system struggling to repair its way into a fully functioning military. And a new defense minister who will have to regain confidence from army representatives.

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Defective helicopters

    Ageing helicopters have proved a big hurdle for the German military. The Bundeswehr has grounded all its 53 Tiger helicopters, after engineers said technical faults needed attention. Defense services were also forced to recall 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters in 2014, confirming newspaper reports of malfunction.

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Manufacturing fault

    The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, only four of the 128 planes were in action in 2018. A pilot was killed in June 2019 when two Eurofighters collided in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg- Western Pomerania, prompting fresh calls for further restriction on the plane's use.

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Let's replace it... as soon as we make a decision

    Tornado fighters have been flying for over 40 years. CDU plans to replace the ageing planes were thrown into question by the center left SPD in February 2019. But some officials claim flying the Tornado after 2030 could cost Germany around €8 billion ($9 billion) in repair costs.

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Not making any tracks

    New Puma tanks for the German tanks came into use in 2018. Only 27 of the 71 Pumas were immediately ready for deployment — which prompted a fresh backlash against then Defense Secretary Ursula von der Leyen.

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Glitches at sea

    New F125 frigates — but they are't ready yet. German plans to replace the old frigates stalled in 2018, due to there not being enough spare parts to make them seaworthy. Officials also said Germany would have to soon stop signing up to NATO and UN missions in the same year — the country just did not have enough ships spare.

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Headache for AKK?

    She has not been in the job long, but Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has inherited a huge problem. Old equipment being grounded is now a regular and pressing occurrence. Former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen signed a deal to develop a "Future Combat Air System" in June — which is scheduled to replace Germany's air force by 2040.

    Author: Sven Pöhle / db


Irak Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, deutsche Verteidigungsministerin & Al-Shammari

German defense minister AKK tours Iraq and Jordan 20.08.2019

Germany’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is touring the Middle East to meet German troops based there. The minister has come out strongly in favor of continuing Germany's military mission in the region.

Berlin | Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer und Ursula von der Leyen

New German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer out to win over military 23.07.2019

She has only been in the role one week. Now Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is set to take her official oath as defense minister in front of the Bundestag. Germany's soldiers, as ever, remain skeptical.

Jordanien Al Azraq von der Leyen bei deutschen Soldaten

Germany's Syria conundrum 03.09.2019

What is Germany willing to do to stabilize Syria? Will it prolong its anti-IS mandate? How does its large Syrian community affect matters? Ahead of the mandate's expiration, German lawmakers are debating the way forward.

