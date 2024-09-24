German Africa Prize 2024 awarded to Sierra Leone politician

The German Africa Foundation calls Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayor of Freetown, an "inspiration." In just six years, she has turned Sierra Leone's capital into a model of sustainability.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of Freetown in Sierra Leone, has been described as a power woman. She has improved her city in many ways and made it a pioneer in several areas.

The Sierra Leonean capital now boasts a liquid waste processing system, with 160 water storage tanks and rainwater collection systems installed. Extensive flood protection measures have also been implemented. Waste from toilets is converted into compost, biogas and heating briquettes. These measures also help protect forests, as fewer trees need to be cut down for cooking fuel.

Freetown's water supply has also seen lasting improvements. Water kiosks, equipped with solar-powered purifications systems, now provide many communities with access to clean water for the first time. This initiative not only empowers young women by giving them the opportunity to run their own businesses through the kiosks, but it also reduces their risk of falling victim to sexual assault while collecting water.

Vison of a 'capital worth living in'

Remarkable, impressive, and deserving of an award — that's the judgment of the German Africa Foundation (DAS). For this reason, they are awarding Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr the 2024 German Africa Prize for her commitment to sustainable urban development and local participation. Her dedication is described as unwavering. Step by step she has implemented her "vision of a just, sustainable city worth living in". The mayor's efforts exceed what her office requires of her by far, says the independent foundation.

Sierra Leone has made huge strides in embracing sustainable urban development projects Image: Seth/Xinhuapicture alliance

Aki-Sawyerr was born in Sierra Leone and grew up in Canada. After completing her studies, the 56-year-old spent over 25 years working as a financial expert and auditor in London. Her involvement in Sierra Leone's public sector began with her commitment during the 2014-2015 Ebola epidemic. In June 2023; the popular politician was reelected for a second term.

A role model for local politicians everywhere

"With her projects, Aki-Sawyerr creates jobs and investment opportunities in sectors such as tourism, waste management, infrastructure development and the green economy," said the German Africa Foundation.

Aki-Sawyerr also promotes progress in the traffic sector with her innovative ideas. One such initiative is a feasibility study she commissioned for a ropeway system in Freetown, which will help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the city. Poorly connected neighborhoods could also benefit as residents gain faster access to central districts.

Should the ropeway be built, people will enjoy a scenic view of green nature. With the initiative #FreetownTheTreeTown, 977,000 new trees have been planted with the aim of mitigating the effects of climate change and protecting the surrounding forests. The initiative additionally creates income opportunities for residents, who plant trees and monitor their growth digitally. Freetown is being viewed as a role model for others: South Africa's executive capital, Pretoria, is among those seeking advice from Freetown.

Political participation done right

According to the foundation, Aki Sawyerr is an inspiration for aspiring political leaders in Africa, particularly in regards to how residents can be sustainably involved in decision-making and the implementation of those decisions. The long-term development plan "Transform Freetown — Transforming Lives" was also Aki-Sawyerr's idea. In addition to politicians, she involved representatives from the business sector and the civil society.

"By focusing on jobs in green and productive sectors, we will boost economic growth and create prosperity for the generations to come in our city," Aki-Sawyerr said.

Aki Sawyerr's projects promote sustainability, job-opportunities and participation. Image: DW

Award ceremony on October 16 in Berlin

"I am happy and deeply honored," Aki-Sawyerr told DW following the announcement. "However, I don't see the award as just personal recognition, but as recognition for our entire country. I accept it on behalf of my whole team and the people of Freetown, who are working with me towards our goal of transforming our city. This journey has not been without its challenges, but I am extremely grateful that the work we've done is being recognized not just at home, but internationally."

Bärbel Bas, the President of the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, will present the German Africa Price to Aki-Sawyerr, who was selected by an independent 20-member jury from over two dozen candidates.

The prize is considered the most prestigious recognition for Africans in Germany. Since 1993, the German Africa Foundation (DAS) has honored outstanding contributions to democracy, peace, human rights, sustainable development, research, arts and culture, and societal issues in Africa. The DAS is a non-partisan foundation that promotes a differentiated understanding of Africa within political circles and the German public.

This article has been translated from German by Johan Brockschmidt.