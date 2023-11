11/30/2023 November 30, 2023

The 2023 German Africa Prize recognizes the work of Cameroonian women at the forefront of the fight for peace and women’s rights in their communities. Hailing from three different regions, Sally Mboumien, Esther Omam and Marthe Wandou represent, the 1st National Women's Convention for Peace in Cameroon in empowering women facing economic hardship, gender inequality and conflict.