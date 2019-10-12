German accused of smuggling gun parts out of factory goes on trial

An employee of a weapons factory in the German town of Arnsberg stands accused of smuggling out parts to assemble guns at home in order to sell them. The years-long racket saw several weapons end up in criminal hands.
A longtime employee of a weapons factory in the western German town of Arnsberg is facing charges that he smuggled out gun parts, assembled them at home and sold functional weapons for years.
The trial of the 47-year-old man starts on Thursday morning.
German police have repeatedly gotten hold of unregistered weapons, which traced back to parts that were smuggled out of the Arnsberg company, Umarex.
After security measures at the company were optimized, the suspect was caught trying to smuggle out a pistol barrel.
Umarex CEO Eyck Pflaumer told local daily Westfalenpost that security at the plant was "tighter than at airports."
Wider network
Five other men, who are accused of having acquired the weapons and traded them, are also facing charges.
Authorities say that by the time of his arrest, the man had sold at least 70 small arms to a 27-year-old person from Menden in the Sauerland region.
The latter is said to have sold them to the other defendants from Bielefeld, Hagen, Bochum and Attendorn — all cities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Investigators say the weapons were used in three attempted homicides in the biker scene.
