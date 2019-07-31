 German abbreviations: A love-hate relationship | Meet the Germans | DW | 07.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

German abbreviations: A love-hate relationship

Germans might be the world champions of abbreviations. But as popular as they are, some people are against them: Rap band Fanta 4 complained about their widespread use, and clipping words was promoted by the Nazis.

  • Two men with a mullet (picture-alliance)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    Vokuhila

    Let's start with a classic from the 80s: Vokuhila, a widespread term for mullet, is a good example of the German language's affinity for syllabic abbreviations — using the first syllable of different words. In this case: "vorne kurz, hinten lang" (front short, back long). It's an official word in the German dictionary, but the debate as to whether it's "die" or "der" Vokuhila is still open.

  • Two World Beard and Mustache Championship participants. (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    Oliba

    Similarly, "Oberlippenbart" (a mustache, literally "top lip beard") is shortened to Oliba — but this abbreviation didn't make it into the dictionary yet. The Vokuhila Oliba is a time-honored combination (see previous picture), but even without a mullet you can also get creative with your facial hair, like these World Beard and Mustache Championship participants.

  • A woman laughing alone with two pieces of cake while her hands are tied with a measuring tape. (Colourbox)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    FdH

    This abbreviation refers to a German diet principle called "Friss die Hälfte," which simply recommends eating only half of what you'd usually ingest during a typical day. Realistically portraying the method, here's a stock photo of a woman laughing alone with two pieces of cake while her hands are tied with a measuring tape.

  • Schnitzel and fries (Imago/imagebroker)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    Schnipo

    Depressed by the diet? Schnitzel and Pommes (French fries) is what you need, right now. Don't waste words on the project: Use the abbreviation "Schnipo." And if you're still thinking about calories, you can always order a "Schniposa" and you'll get a side of a salad — or at least a lettuce leaf and half a tomato, as pictured.

  • The silhouette of a punk (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    L.m.a.A.

    "Leck mich am Arsch" (lick my ass) may have been a punk hit in the 1980s, but way before that Mozart also composed a canon with basically those words, with a fine prepositional distinction: "Leck mich im Arsch." The original text version only came to light in 1991; the 18th-century publisher had modified the canon's dirty lyrics and title to "Let us be glad!" The composer was already dead by then.

  • Housing application of a single mother with child on a tree in the city center of Marburg Hesse Germany (Imago Images/R. Peters)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    2ZKB

    Back in the days when people had to keep the number of characters in classified ads to a minimum, Germans became really creative in describing apartments. People still use abbreviations such as 2ZKB ("2 Zimmer mit Küche und Bad": 2 rooms with a kitchen and bathroom) on large pieces of paper. There are over 100 more abbreviations related to real estate.

  • Naked people on the beach (Imago/D. Matthes)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    FKK

    Newcomers to Germany are always impressed by the country's relaxed attitude towards nudity. They then quickly encounter the name of a movement with a strong history that explains everything: FKK, for "Freikörperkultur," which translates to Free Body Culture, through which being naked in nature was promoted as an experience that was disconnected from sexuality.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    AKK

    Similar to the previous abbreviation, but the pictures accompanying them can hardly be confused. Succeeding Angela Merkel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer became the leader of the Christian Democratic Union in 2018. Even Germans found her name a mouthful, and an abbreviation was quickly found: AKK. She also uses the three letters as her Twitter handle.

  • Viennese eccentric and peace activist Waluliso (TARS631)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    Waluliso

    "Wasser-Luft-Licht-Sonne": water, air, light and sun. It was the pseudonym and motto of a Viennese peace activist whose eccentric style marked the city, and who didn't go unnoticed during state visits either, impressing Prince Charles and Lady Di or PLO chairman Yasser Arafat. Two years after his death in 1996, the Waluliso Bridge was created in an FKK area in Vienna, crossing the Danube River.

  • Yasuní-Nationalpark (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    JWD

    The abbreviation refers to "janz weit draussen," Berliner dialect to say "way out there," which means: in the middle of nowhere. Germans also describe it as the "Pampa" — borrowed from Spanish. In that language, it specially refers to the grassy plains of South America.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • Two men with a mullet (picture-alliance)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    Vokuhila

    Let's start with a classic from the 80s: Vokuhila, a widespread term for mullet, is a good example of the German language's affinity for syllabic abbreviations — using the first syllable of different words. In this case: "vorne kurz, hinten lang" (front short, back long). It's an official word in the German dictionary, but the debate as to whether it's "die" or "der" Vokuhila is still open.

  • Two World Beard and Mustache Championship participants. (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    Oliba

    Similarly, "Oberlippenbart" (a mustache, literally "top lip beard") is shortened to Oliba — but this abbreviation didn't make it into the dictionary yet. The Vokuhila Oliba is a time-honored combination (see previous picture), but even without a mullet you can also get creative with your facial hair, like these World Beard and Mustache Championship participants.

  • A woman laughing alone with two pieces of cake while her hands are tied with a measuring tape. (Colourbox)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    FdH

    This abbreviation refers to a German diet principle called "Friss die Hälfte," which simply recommends eating only half of what you'd usually ingest during a typical day. Realistically portraying the method, here's a stock photo of a woman laughing alone with two pieces of cake while her hands are tied with a measuring tape.

  • Schnitzel and fries (Imago/imagebroker)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    Schnipo

    Depressed by the diet? Schnitzel and Pommes (French fries) is what you need, right now. Don't waste words on the project: Use the abbreviation "Schnipo." And if you're still thinking about calories, you can always order a "Schniposa" and you'll get a side of a salad — or at least a lettuce leaf and half a tomato, as pictured.

  • The silhouette of a punk (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    L.m.a.A.

    "Leck mich am Arsch" (lick my ass) may have been a punk hit in the 1980s, but way before that Mozart also composed a canon with basically those words, with a fine prepositional distinction: "Leck mich im Arsch." The original text version only came to light in 1991; the 18th-century publisher had modified the canon's dirty lyrics and title to "Let us be glad!" The composer was already dead by then.

  • Housing application of a single mother with child on a tree in the city center of Marburg Hesse Germany (Imago Images/R. Peters)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    2ZKB

    Back in the days when people had to keep the number of characters in classified ads to a minimum, Germans became really creative in describing apartments. People still use abbreviations such as 2ZKB ("2 Zimmer mit Küche und Bad": 2 rooms with a kitchen and bathroom) on large pieces of paper. There are over 100 more abbreviations related to real estate.

  • Naked people on the beach (Imago/D. Matthes)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    FKK

    Newcomers to Germany are always impressed by the country's relaxed attitude towards nudity. They then quickly encounter the name of a movement with a strong history that explains everything: FKK, for "Freikörperkultur," which translates to Free Body Culture, through which being naked in nature was promoted as an experience that was disconnected from sexuality.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    AKK

    Similar to the previous abbreviation, but the pictures accompanying them can hardly be confused. Succeeding Angela Merkel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer became the leader of the Christian Democratic Union in 2018. Even Germans found her name a mouthful, and an abbreviation was quickly found: AKK. She also uses the three letters as her Twitter handle.

  • Viennese eccentric and peace activist Waluliso (TARS631)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    Waluliso

    "Wasser-Luft-Licht-Sonne": water, air, light and sun. It was the pseudonym and motto of a Viennese peace activist whose eccentric style marked the city, and who didn't go unnoticed during state visits either, impressing Prince Charles and Lady Di or PLO chairman Yasser Arafat. Two years after his death in 1996, the Waluliso Bridge was created in an FKK area in Vienna, crossing the Danube River.

  • Yasuní-Nationalpark (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa)

    A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

    JWD

    The abbreviation refers to "janz weit draussen," Berliner dialect to say "way out there," which means: in the middle of nowhere. Germans also describe it as the "Pampa" — borrowed from Spanish. In that language, it specially refers to the grassy plains of South America.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


LOL, OMG, BTW, ILY, TBH, IMHO, YOLO or FOMO: People who aren't familiar with social media speak will probably have to google around to find out what some of those abbreviations mean.

Many people fear that the style popularized by text messages and tweets is ruining the English language. But if it's any consolation, the Germans have been doing it extensively for way longer, and it hasn't particularly threatened their language.

Bureaucratic jargon with a dark tradition

Trying to decode a bureaucratic document in Germany is often an extraordinary challenge — even for Germans. On top of the complicated sentence structures, the texts are loaded with cryptic abbreviations. When you encounter social media acronyms, at least you're usually just a click or two away from an explanation; that's not the case with those official letters from German government agencies.

Cover of the book LTI by Victor Klemperer

Victor Klemperer's 'LTI' is a classic reference work

Through their exaggerated use of abbreviations, German bureaucrats might not realize that they are perpetuating a style associated with the country's darkest era: The Nazis were very keen on abbreviating terms, as linguist Victor Klemperer noted in his 1947 reference work on the way Nazi propaganda altered the German language. Even its title, LTI – Lingua Tertii Imperii: Notizbuch eines Philologen (published in English as The Language of the Third Reich), parodied the abbreviation mania they had.
Read more: Why Germans love to complain about trains

A space-saving device?

But bureaucratic jargon is not the only place you'll find abbreviations in Germany. They are everywhere — and most of them obviously have nothing to do with the Nazis.

Of course, many German words are impressively long, so it makes sense to shorten them a bit. But some of the language's shortest words get the same treatment. You'll sometimes find the conjunction "und" (and) shortened to "u." Number of characters saved: 1. 

The MfG drama

One of Germany's best-known pop-rap bands, Die Fantastischen Vier, criticized the inflationary use of abbreviations in the German language in their hit single from 1999, MfG. Before they rap a list of widespread abbreviations, a spoken intro states that what's about to begin "tells of the drama of an entire culture…"

The abbreviation MfG is a widespread form to sign off an email, abbreviating the formal greeting "Mit freundlichen Grüssen" (literally, "with friendly greetings"). Similarly, you'll often see VG, for "Viele Grüsse" ("many greetings") and LG, for the more intimate "Liebe Grüsse."

Even though it contains the word "love," the latter is not only reserved to lovers or close friends; the greeting also appears in emails to colleagues or even to strangers in "cooler" fields of work. If you're against writing the L-word, LG is definitely a useful alternative — although you should be aware that it's also the name of a South Korean electronics company.

Read more: How Germans (don't) talk about money

A time-saving device?

The main argument behind those shortened greetings, of course, is that they save time. After all, if you are required to answer tons of emails every day, you need shortcuts. One obvious option would be to simply skip the sign-off in an email conversation, but for some reason, that happens more quickly in English than in German: A two-letter abbreviation still appears more polite than no sign-off at all.

Still, not everyone agrees with the time-saving argument, as one poem posted one the walls of a Berlin S-Bahn station reminds us:

"But what do you actually do

you nimble second-hoarders

with all the time you save by typing 'lg'

instead of kindly greeting?"

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans. 

  • Saudi-Arabien Besuch Außenminister Steinmeier

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    When AA stands for abbreviation affection

    Germans love abbreviations, so you better get used to them if you want to learn the language and be able to decipher official documents. In many cases, the same letters can designate very different things. AA is not just the acronym for Alcoholics Anonymous but also for the "Auswärtiges Amt" (Foreign Office, see above), whereas a.A. means "auf Anfrage" (provided on request).

  • Symbolbild Frau WC

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    Feel free to use 'fr'

    At some point, Germans really needed to shorten the long word "frei" (free): It can thus be written as "fr." - saving a grand total of one space, as one letter is replaced by the period. "Fr." also stands for "Frau" (Mrs.) and "Freitag" (Friday). Double that up and you get "Frfr." for "Freifrau" (Baroness). But don't get confused: The word "für" (for) is conveniently shortened to a single f.

  • Symbolbild Schreibschrift

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    It said something like 'gesch'

    Understanding them all is like learning a whole new language: "gesch." means "geschieden" (divorced), but "ges.gesch." stands for the completely unrelated "gesetzlich geschützt" (patented); "geschr." abridges the word "geschrieben" (written); whereas "geschl." shortens "geschlossen" (closed). Whoever came up with that one forgot a way shorter word for "closed" already existed: "zu."

  • Rentner im Auto

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    KfzPflVV?

    It looks like something from a speech bubble in a cartoon, but German bureaucracy is filled with mean abbreviations. This one stands for "Kraftfahrzeug-Pflichtversicherungsverordnung," the regulations surrounding the obligatory insurance of a car. Whether shortened or not, it just can't be simple. After all, cars are serious business in Germany!

  • Großbritannien Die Queen winkt (Symbolbild)

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    LG, those loving greetings

    "LG" stands for "Landgericht" (District Court) but you'll find those two letters more regularly at the end of an email, as the abbreviation is also used for "Liebe Grüsse." This common way to close a message to friends literally translates as "loving regards," but is not reserved for intimate correspondence. "MfG" ("Mit freundlichen Grüssen," with friendly regards) is much more formal.

  • Maßband Messung Zentimetermaß Flash-Galerie

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    M&M's are not just for candies

    Notice that the capitalization of abbreviations follows the same rules used when the words are spelled out. So "m.M." or "m.M.n." means "meiner Meinung" and "meiner Meinung nach" (in my opinion), while a simple "mm" refers to millimeter in German, just like in English.

  • Deutschland Mondfinsternis Blutmond

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    'O' now I get it!

    If the sun sets in the West, where does the moon disappear? A big "O" refers to "Ost" (east). A small "o." can mean "ohne" (without), "oben" (above) as well as "oder" (or) - though "od." can alternatively be used in this last case, too. Add an umlaut to that letter, and you get "ö." which means "öffentlich" (public). Easy.

  • Symbolbild Sommerlektüre

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    Go 'S' and see

    You might need long holidays in a warm country with lots of books to further study these abbreviations. "S" is used for "Süd" (south). With an extra period, "S." stands for "Seite" (page) and a small "s." means "siehe" (see). See?

  • Deutschland Polen polnische Pilger in Dachau und Freising

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    That's 'SO' German

    These will make you dizzy: "So" refers to "Sonntag" (Sunday), but "SO" is another cardinal point "Südost" (south-east). The abbreviation "s.o." stands for "siehe oben" (see above) while the popular "sog." is used for the expression "sogenannt" (so-called). So so.

  • Flash-Galerie DDR Produkte Vokuhila Frisur

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    An abbreviation is like a bad haircut

    To give you a break from all those pairs of abbreviations, here's a classic one: "Vokuhila" comes from "vorne kurz hinten lang" (short in the front and long in the back), a popular hairstyle in the 80s. It's a good example of how many German abbreviations are formed: using the first two letters of each word.

  • Welpen und Kätzchen

    Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

    Get your zzz's

    To top it off, here's another versatile letter in the world of German abbreviations: "Z." can either be a "Zahl" (number) or a "Zeile" (line). A small "z." shortens another very long word, "zu" - which means in this case "to" or "at." This little "z." regularly introduces expressions like "z.B." ("zum Beispiel" - for example), "z..Z." ("zur Zeit" - at present) and many more. Are you snoring now?

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


 

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

Germans, socks and sandals: An exploration of the cliché

Combining socks with sandals is now a mainstream trend. But even back when it was a fashion no-go, Germans couldn't have cared less. We look into the stereotype, as well as Germany's strong tradition of ugly sandals. (31.07.2019)  

Survival guide to German supermarkets

Surprised by details Germans take for granted, some newcomers are shocked by the country's supermarket culture. Here's useful advice from a self-declared grocery shopping expert from Canada, who learned the hard way. (28.11.2018)  

What's special about Germany's public swimming pool culture

Dipping in the pool, snacking on french fries and ice cream, sunbathing in the park: That's how people spend a day at the "Freibad." Here's a look at some of the Germans' typical habits at outdoor public pools. (29.05.2019)  

Why Germans love to complain about trains

The rail system in Germany isn't perfect, but it definitely connects people throughout the country — not only geographically, but also as a topic of conversation familiar enough for everyone to join in on. (20.02.2019)  

How Germans (don't) talk about money

According to a German saying, you shouldn't talk about money — but the language definitely offers many inventive slang words for it, from "ashes" and "coal" to "mice." (06.03.2019)  

How to handle German directness: An expert's guide to mastering manners

Minding one's manners is always important, but how does one adapt when manners change from culture to culture? DW spoke to an expert to learn about mastering German etiquette, from shaking hands to holding wine glasses. (15.05.2019)  

A selection of 10 creative German abbreviations

Germans are renowned for using a lot of abbreviations. Here's a pick which includes the classics, as well as a few unusual ones. (07.08.2019)  

Best German abbreviations from AA to zZ.

Abbreviations are everywhere in the German language. This list might confuse you more than it will help you - but at least we've warned you. (26.10.2015)  

WWW links

Meet the Germans on Youtube

Related content

Symbolbild Klischee-Deutscher Socken in Sandalen

Germans, socks and sandals: An exploration of the cliché 31.07.2019

Combining socks with sandals is now a mainstream trend. But even back when it was a fashion no-go, Germans couldn't have cared less. We look into the stereotype, as well as Germany's strong tradition of ugly sandals.

Deutschland FKK im Regenbogen-Ressort in Prerow

Why Germany's nudist culture remains refreshing 24.07.2019

From lakes to saunas and parks: Is Germany's nudist culture, known as FKK, dying out or still making waves? It's still strong enough to inspire a change of attitude for Berlin-based expats.

A boy jumping into a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S.Kahnert)

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany 29.05.2019

Germany's wonderful outdoor swimming facilities offer space to hang out all day during the summer. Here are a few basic facts about what you can expect there.

Advertisement

Film

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (picture-alliance/A. Cooper)

Tarantino's back with 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino's latest masterpiece is bound to be a crowd-pleaser. The cult director takes audiences back to Hollywood in 1969, culminating in a famous bloodbath — but with a twist.  

Books

Gottfried Keller schweizer Schriftsteller (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Gottfried Keller at 200: An enduring literary legacy

Revealing the suffering of the "bourgeois outsider," the Swiss poet and novelist is considered one of the 19th century's great European literati whose works are highly relevant today.  

Music

Woodstock Festival (imago/United Archives)

Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

A three-day festival of "peace and music" on a farm field in New York became the epitome of the counterculture movement of the 1960s. As Woodstock 50 is officially cancelled, here's a look back at the real thing.  

Arts

Protest outside Louvre museum (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/S. De Sakutin)

When criticism against questionable sponsors changes the art world

Museums are distancing themselves from patrons with unethical business ties: The Sackler name is being erased from the world's top institutions, and now businessman Warren Kanders has resigned after months of protests.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  