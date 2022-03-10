Gerhard Schröder's reported Moscow visit: Politico's Matthew Karnitschnig

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Bulgaria has deep traditional ties with Russia. But the war in Ukraine is sowing significant divisions between pro-NATO and pro-Russian groups. Meanwhile, support for Russian President Vladimir Putin is waning.
Ukraine has said humanitarian corridors out of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy that lead to Russia and Belarus are "immoral." Russia and Ukraine's top diplomats are set to meet later this week.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was detained at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport after officials reportedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The move comes as US-Russian diplomatic tensions increase over Ukraine.
Syrian opposition activists say they know what it's like to go up against the Russian military. Some experts think things may have turned out differently in Ukraine if the West had stood up to the Kremlin over Syria.
