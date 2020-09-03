Gerhard Richter: Germany's star painter at 90

'5 Doors' (1967)

Richter called this painting from 1967 "5 Türen" (5 Doors). The collector Peter Ludwig bought the work for his museum in Cologne. Since then, Richter has frequently changed his style, motifs and methods — and that has become the hallmark of his art. "I have no intentions, no system, no direction," Richter once said, allowing him to explore the infinite possibilities of painting.