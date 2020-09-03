Gerhard Richter: Germany's star painter at 90

As artist Gerhard Richter turns 90, the art world celebrates his exceptional legacy. Here are some highlights of his work.
Gerhard Richter in his studio
Gerhard Richter at work in his Cologne studio: The picture was taken during the shoot of the documentary "Painting" by Corinna Belz. During his career spanning nearly 70 years, the Dresden-born artist repeatedly experimented with new painting styles, methods and motifs. Collectors appreciate Richter's permanent reinvention, leading him to became one of the most sought-after artists worldwide.
A late work bursting with color
After spending years without releasing many new works, for his 85th birthday in 2016, Gerhard Richter revealed his series of 26 "Neue Bilder" (New Pictures), which were exhibited at Cologne's Museum Ludwig. Featuring a frenzy of colors, forms and textures, Richter's late work once again amazed the art world.
Between calculation and coincidence
He sometimes uses a paintbrush, but also works with spatulas, squeegees or knives to create works in which layers of paint are superimposed. Coincidence plays an important role in his creations, says the artist. At the same time, his paintings are well composed and calculated, revealing his experience.
'Ema (Nude on a Staircase)' (1966)
Richter has exhibited several times at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne. Museum founder Peter Ludwig was one of his collectors as early as the 1970s. This is how "Ema" found its way into the museum collection. Based on a photo of Richter's wife at the time, it is an homage to Marcel Duchamp's "Nude Descending a Staircase" (1912).
'5 Doors' (1967)
Richter called this painting from 1967 "5 Türen" (5 Doors). The collector Peter Ludwig bought the work for his museum in Cologne. Since then, Richter has frequently changed his style, motifs and methods — and that has become the hallmark of his art. "I have no intentions, no system, no direction," Richter once said, allowing him to explore the infinite possibilities of painting.
Richter's window in the Cologne Cathedral
Another highlight of the artist's oeuvre can be seen in his adopted home city of Cologne: the stained-glass window created for the Cologne Cathedral. "I'm fascinated by coincidences," he said of its design. The color pattern of his famous and much-discussed work was generated by a computer. In it, more than 11,000 colored squares form the motif.
The 'Birkenau' cycle
Berlin also boasts an impressive collection of Richter works. The artist has loaned around 100 works to the Alte Nationalgalerie museum, including his "Birkenau" cycle, a series of four paintings based on photos of prisoners taken secretly by a Jewish captive at the death camp in Auschwitz II-Birkenau.
The mature painter
He was born in Dresden, left East Germany for the West two months before the Berlin Wall was built in 1961, and achieved world fame as a German painter. Today, Richter, who turns 90 on February 9, is considered one of the world's most important living painters and has even been dubbed "the Picasso of the 21st century."
