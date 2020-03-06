 Gerhard Richter designs windows for Germany′s oldest monastery | Arts | DW | 06.03.2020

Arts

Gerhard Richter designs windows for Germany's oldest monastery

Along with Gerhard Richter, who is now presenting one of his windows for Tholey Abbey, other star artists have also designed church windows.

  • Tholey Abbey windows with two monks (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Tholey Abbey

    Gerhard Richter has designed three of the windows of Germany's oldest abbey. To come up with the pattern, the artist divided an abstract picture from 1990 into small pieces and used the kaleidoscopic pattern that emerged as a motif. The monks of Germany's oldest abbey are preparing for a crowd of art-loving pilgrims in September, when the stained glass works will be officially inaugurated.

  • Cologne Cathedral windows by Gerhard Richter (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Cologne Cathedral

    Since August 23, 2007, Cologne's cathedral has not only been one of the most popular pilgrimage sites for Catholics and tourists, but also a temple of modern art. That's when the window of the south transept of the cathedral, also designed by Gerhard Richter, was unveiled. The work consists of around 11,500 squares of glass in 72 colors.

  • Stained glass windows at St. Andrew's Church, Cologne (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    St. Andrew's Church, Cologne

    Painter Markus Lüpertz designed stained glass windows for the Romanesque church of St. Andrew in 2005. The 12 windows are located around a golden shrine. As in many other churches, the original windows were destroyed during World War II.

  • Stained glass window at the Reims Cathedral (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Faber)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Reims Cathedral

    Imi Knoebel, one of the best-known German representatives of Minimal Art, created a "reconciliation window" in the French cathedral which had been damaged by the Germans at the end of the First World War. Knoebel designed new stained glass windows that were inaugurated in 2015. Colorful geometric shapes are playfully arranged, in contrast with the strict structure of the lead frame.

  • Windows at the Naumburg Cathedral (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Naumburg Cathedral

    Neo Rauch, the best-known artist of the New Leipzig School, portrayed three moments in the life of Saint Elisabeth of Thuringia in his windows. The first window shows the young woman saying goodbye to Ludwig IV, her husband. In the second, the saint gives her coat to a beggar and in the third window she appears in the Marburg Hospital, which she founded in 1228.

  • artist Michael Triegel and his stained glass windows (picture-alliance /dpa/H. Schmidt)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    St. Maria Church in Köthen

    The Leipzig artist Michael Triegel (picture) designed stained glass windows for the first time in 2015 for the Catholic Church in Köthen, a small town in Saxony-Anhalt. Depicting the story of Adam and Eve, the imagery is a reference to Michelangelo's "Creation of Adam." Just like in the famous ceiling painting in Rome, in Triegel's design, the baby Jesus also sits in Maria's lap.

  • David Hockney in front of The Queen's Window, a new stained glass window at Westminster Abbey (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Jones)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Westminster Abbey in London

    In 2018, pop art star David Hockney designed this window for Westminster Abbey on an iPad. It shows blooming hawthorn trees in bright blue, red, orange and yellow. Created in honor of the reign of Elizabeth II, the stained glass window "reflects The Queen as a countrywoman and her widespread delight in, and yearning for, the countryside," said a spokesperson for Westminster Abbey.

  • Windows by Marc Chagall in Nazareth (picture-alliance/R. Kaufhold)

    Gates of heaven: Church windows designed by artists

    Basilica of the Annunciation

    According to Catholic tradition, it's where an angel told Mary that she would be bearing the Son of God, Jesus: The Annunciation Basilica in Nazareth is one of the most important Christian sites in the Middle East. Russian-Jewish-French artist Marc Chagall designed the windows of the church. He also created many more large-scale stained glass windows all over the world up until his death in 1985.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (eg)


At first Gerhard Richter was a little hesitant. At 88, he felt he was too old and didn't think he could do it. But the renowned German artist changed his mind and accepted the Tholey Abbey monks' offer to design three windows for their church.

After all, this type of assignment is exceptional, even for one of the world's most expensive living artists: Tholey Abbey, located in the village of the same name in Saarland, is the oldest monastery in Germany. Documents dating back to 634 AD already mention its existence.

Now one of the windows is being presented to the public before the official inauguration of the works in September.

Patterns for Richter's designs come from 'Patterns'

As a template, Richter used an abstract painting from 1990, titled Patterns. He kept dividing the large-format work into smaller units until they formed purely abstract shapes and lines. The pattern was then transposed to the new stained glass windows in Tholey.

This is not Gerhard Richter's first work for a church. Thirteen years ago, he also transformed the Cologne Cathedral into a popular pilgrimage destination for art lovers. The south transept window consists of 11,500 small squares in 72 bright colors, and when the sun shines through them, small rays of colorful light dance through the cathedral.

The Richter window at the Cologne Cathedral (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

Cologne Cathedral's south transept window designed by Richter

It was former cathedral master builder Barbara Schock-Werner who asked the Cologne-based artist Gerhard Richter for a design to replace the original window, which had been destroyed during World War II.

Not everyone was enthusiastic about the decision. Archbishop Meissner, the former Cardinal of Cologne, protested against Gerhard Richter's pixelated concept. He felt it was more suitable for a mosque than a cathedral. Others criticized it for not being "spiritual" enough. The artist himself realized right from the start that there would be resistance to his decision to avoid figurative representation.

Westminster Abbey Kirchenfenster Kirche (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Jones)

David Hockney designed new windows for Westminster Abbey

Contemporary artists in the church

Churches in London, Cologne, Düsseldorf, but also in small towns like Naumburg or Köthen have commissioned artists to design their stained glass windows.

For centuries, it was natural for artists to be hired by the Church to design their stained glass windows, which symbolize the transition from the material to the immaterial world. The glow of these windows was also seen as an emanation of the divine light itself.

Already in the 6th century there were glowing glass windows in churches. The first descriptions of "pictures painted in the windows" date back to the late 9th century.

Georg Meistermann — one of the artists who designed the most church windows in Germany after the Second World War — became famous for his works featuring an interaction of color, form and lines. Born in Solingen in 1911, he was first a painter whose works were labeled "degenerate art" by the Nazis. After World War II, like many of his colleagues, Meistermann rejected the realistic visual language that had been promoted under the Third Reich; he rather devoted himself to abstraction.

Bottrop church window by Georg Meistermann (Imago/R. Lueger)

Georg Meistermann designed this window at a church in the city of Bottrop in 1958

After the Second World War, many cities, including churches, were in ruins. The artist was hired to design church windows all over Germany, including for the reconstruction of the St. Columba church in Cologne, which was built directly on the ruins of the former church destroyed in World War II. Meistermann also designed new windows for the Romanesque church of St. Apostles.

Marc Chagall set the tone in France

Like Meistermann in Germany, Marc Chagall became the most renowned artist called to create various stained glass windows in France.

In 1958, Chagall met glass art masters Charles Marq and Brigitte Simon, who would become his longtime collaborators. The French painter of Russian-Jewish origin's first stained glass window project with them was for the Metz Cathedral, one of the largest and most beautiful Gothic churches in France. Many more would follow.

Chagall-Fenster in der Kirche Sankt Stephan in Mainz (picture-alliance/dpa/F. von Erichsen)

The Chagall windows at the Church of St. Stephan in Mainz

Georg Meistermann and Marc Chagall's work remains influential for the artists designing new church windows. Fifty years ago, most churches had new windows designed out of necessity. Today, as religion is losing its social relevance and many places of worship are empty, the traditional pact between art and church is renewed. Both parties benefit from the collaboration.

Most contemporary stained glass windows do not illustrate Bible stories, but have their own visual language. They bear the personal signature of their designers and are simply "artists' windows." Also, the church windows designed by contemporary artists consciously avoid the price hikes and irrational hype of the art market — another way of turning the works into something sacred.

