Deutschland Maler Gerhard Richter
Image: Rolf Zoellner/epd/imago images

Gerhard Richter, Big Money and Art

27 minutes ago

In 2022, a work by Gerhard Richter changed hands for about $20 million. What makes the German artist so expensive? Why is so much money circulating in the art world? Will NFTs soon sideline established artists?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q00p
Deutschland | Sonderausstellung zum 90. Geburtstag | Gerhard Richter
Image: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa/picture alliance

Gerhard Richter: Portrait of the artist

The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts initially rejected him, but Gerhard Richter went on to become one of the world’s most important and expensive contemporary artists. Arts 21 explores what makes Gerhard Richter so extraordinary.

 

Symbolbild NFT non-fungible token und Handy
Image: La Nacion/Zumapress/picture alliance

NFTs: The business of digital art

"Beeple" shook up the art world in 2021 when his digital artwork fetched $69 million at auction. For some, NFTs - non fungible tokens – are a passing fad, for others, they’re the future.  What role does crypto art play today?

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 15.04.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 17.04.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 18.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 16.04.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 18.04.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

A Russian military billboard in St Petersburg

Ukraine updates: UK says war reality sinking in for Russians

Conflicts1 hour ago
