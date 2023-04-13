Gerhard Richter, Big Money and Art

In 2022, a work by Gerhard Richter changed hands for about $20 million. What makes the German artist so expensive? Why is so much money circulating in the art world? Will NFTs soon sideline established artists?

Image: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa/picture alliance

Gerhard Richter: Portrait of the artist

The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts initially rejected him, but Gerhard Richter went on to become one of the world’s most important and expensive contemporary artists. Arts 21 explores what makes Gerhard Richter so extraordinary.

Image: La Nacion/Zumapress/picture alliance

NFTs: The business of digital art

"Beeple" shook up the art world in 2021 when his digital artwork fetched $69 million at auction. For some, NFTs - non fungible tokens – are a passing fad, for others, they’re the future. What role does crypto art play today?

