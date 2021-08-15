 Gerd Müller: ′The greatest striker there has ever been′ | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.08.2021

Gerd Müller: 'The greatest striker there has ever been'

The legendary Bayern Munich and Germany striker has passed away, aged 75. Gerd Müller dominated German football throughout the 1970s, setting records and earning plaudits from all over the world.

Deutschland | Fußball-Legende Gerd Müller im Alter von 75 Jahren gestorben

When Robert Lewandowski equaled and then broke Gerd Müller's record for goals scored in a single Bundesliga season back in May, the great man likely wasn't aware.

Müller scored a sensational 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, a record which stood for 49 years and looked unlikely ever to be matched, let alone broken.

When Lewandowski drew level with a penalty against Freiburg last season, the Pole marked the moment by lifting his shirt to reveal a picture of his great Bayern predecessor, the man they called "The Bomber." A week later, the record was broken.

The image on Lewandowski's undershirt depicted Müller in his pomp, black locks flowing in the style of the 1970s, the decade in which he won three of his four Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, plus three consecutive European Cups, and the European Championship and World Cup with Germany.

Sadly, however, it bore little resemblance to Müller in 2021, who passed away on Sunday, August 15, after spending the last six years in a care home near Munich where he suffered from Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his wife Uschi, his daughter Nicole and memories of a man considered by many to be among the very best to have ever played the game.

'One of the greatest legends in the history of Bayern Munich'

That Lewandowski felt inclined to mark such a momentous achievement with a tribute to Müller is testament to the regard in which the great man was held by both contemporaries and successors.

Müller scored 566 goals in 607 appearances for Bayern Munich (1964-79), including 365 in the Bundesliga, a total which even Lewandowski (278) is unlikely to match. He also notched up 68 goals in 62 games for West Germany (1966-74), not least the winning goal against the Netherlands in the 1974 World Cup final in Munich.

"Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans," said Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer. "Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there's ever been, and a fine person and character of world football. We're all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. FC Bayern wouldn't be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever."

"The news of Gerd Müller's death deeply saddens us all," added CEO Oliver Kahn. "He's one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football. As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts.”

Franz Beckenbauer called him "the most important player in the history of Bayern Munich."

Gerd Müller with the Bundesliga Torschützenkanone or goal scorer's canon, which he won on seven occasions.

Gerd Müller with the Bundesliga "Torschützenkanone" or goal scorer's canon, which he won on seven occasions.

From 'fat little Müller' to 'the Bomber'

However, Müller hadn't always been held in such high regard. When he first moved to Bayern from his hometown club Nördlingen in Bavaria in 1964, coach Zlatko Cajkovski was not impressed by the diminutive 18-year-old.

Due to his short legs and low center of gravity, he was rather cruelly dubbed "fat little Müller," but it was precisely those characteristics which made him such a potent threat, capable of scoring goals from all kinds of positions. Left, right, head, backside, even lying down or while falling over, Müller would always find the net.

He would go on to spend 15 years at Bayern, forming a famous triumvirate with goalkeeper Sepp Maier and captain Franz Beckenbauer, a trio which came to be considered a guarantee of success.

Former Germany striker and current Bayer Leverkusen director Rudi Völler said Müller was "one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, not just in Germany, but in the whole world."

Deutschland | Fußball Legende Gerd Müller ist tot

Tributes from Germany and beyond

Indeed, when Argentina's Lionel Messi broke Müller's record for goals scored in a single calendar year in 2012, he sent him a signed shirt with the message "For Gerd Müller, my respect and admiration, a hug."

And England legend Gary Lineker tweeted to say he "loved watching [Müller] as a child and learnt so much from doing so. The greatest penalty box goal scorer I've ever seen."

Like many players of his era, Müller wrapped up his career in the United States, moving to the old NASL in 1979 where he scored 38 goals in 71 games over three seasons with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers – and earning a well-deserved end-of-career pay day in the process.

Modern strikers such as Lewandowski will not have financial concerns upon retirement, but a career as a professional footballer hardly left players of Müller's generation set for life.

In 1981, Müller took over "The Ambry" steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, renaming it Gerd Mueller's Ambry. The steakhouse still exists today, though the name of its former owner has since disappeared.

Health problems

After one final appearance for Bayern Munich in a testimonial in 1983, Müller entered a darker stage of his life. He began to struggle with alcoholism and was helped greatly by his friend and former teammate Uli Hoeness, who persuaded Müller to seek treatment and got him a job at Bayern. Müller began serving as an assistant coach for the club's amateur side in 1992.

Not long before his 70th birthday, Bayern made it public that Gerd Müller was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Whether he was aware of Lewandowski breaking his record or not, the world will never know. It's nice to think that he was, though, since he was probably the only one who could truly appreciate the Pole's achievement.

After all, it was he who set the bar so high in the first place, the "greatest striker there has ever been."

  • Gerd Müller celebrates winning the 1974 World Cup in Munich's Olympic Stadium

    Simply unique

    "Gerd Müller was probably the greatest striker that we have ever had in Germany," said former national team coach Joachim Löw when "Der Bomber" turned 70. "We will probably never see another striker like him."

  • Member of Bayern Munich pose with the German Cup after winning it in 1967

    'Fat little Müller'

    At age 18, Gerd Müller moved to Bayern Munich from his hometown club Nördlingen in Bavaria in 1964. At first, coach Zlatko Cajkovski was not impressed by the diminutive striker. But "fat little Müller," as he was dubbed, quickly changed the coach's mind.

  • Gerd Müller with the 1967 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup

    The first European title

    After winning the German Cup with Bayern in 66, the young striker helped the Bavarian club lift its first international trophy — the 1966-67 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. The 1966-67 season also saw Müller become the top scorer in the Bundesliga (28 goals) and the German Cup (7 goals) and Bayern win the German Cup for the second straight season.

  • Gerd Müller with wife Uschi in 1970

    Happily married

    Gerd Müller soon had another reason to celebrate. He married his then-girlfriend Uschi Ebenböck in August 1967. It was a marriage that would last a lifetime.

  • Gerd Müller Fußball 1969 gets off a shot while on one knee in 1969.

    Unconventional goal scorer

    Thanks to his short legs and a particularly low center of gravity, Gerd Müller was capable of scoring goals from all kinds of positions: lying down, with his backside, or even while falling over. He scored a record 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga appearances.

  • Gerd Müller scores against England at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico

    Indispensable for West Germany

    Gerd Müller soon became an integral part of the West German national team. His 10 goals during his first World Cup in Mexico in 1970 earned him the tournament's Golden Boot. He also played a crucial role in a spectacular quarterfinal win over reigning champions England, in which he scored the winning goal.

  • Gerd Müller strikes the ball during the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands

    World Cup title in 1974

    On July 7, 1974, Gerd Müller scored the winning goal in the World Cup final against the Netherlands at Munich's Olympic Stadium. It gave West Germany their second world championship, their first coming in 1954. He regarded the goal as the most important of his career.

  • Gerd Müller, Sepp Maier, Franz Beckenbauer

    The Bayern triumvirate

    During Gerd Müller’s 15 seasons at Bayern Munich, the club won four league championships, four German Cups and the European Cup three years running. Together with goalkeeper Sepp Maier and Franz Beckenbauer, he formed a trio that was regarded as a guarantee of success.

  • Gerd Müller with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

    The lure of the greenback

    Having won all those titles with Bayern, Gerd Müller did what a lot of veteran stars did at the time, moving to the old NASL for a big pay day. He scored 38 goals in 71 games over three seasons in America with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

  • Gerd Müller's The Ambry steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale in 1982

    Müller’s steakhouse

    The striker took over "The Ambry" steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale in 1981, renaming it Gerd Mueller's Ambry. The steakhouse exists today, though the name of its former owner has since disappeared.

  • Gerd Müller at his testimonial match in 1983

    Munich says farewell

    In 1983, he took to the pitch one last time to play in his testimonial for Bayern Munich. It was around this time that he began to have trouble with alcohol.

  • Gerd Müller sitting on the bench during a Bayern Munich match in 1992

    Recovery and a fresh start

    His friend and former teammate Uli Hoeness helped him through this difficult time. Hoeness persuaded Müller to seek treatment for his alcoholism and got him a job at Bayern Munich. He began serving as an assistant coach for the club's amateur side in 1992.

  • Bildergalerie Gerd Müller Fußball

    Alzheimer’s disease

    Not long before his 70th birthday, Bayern Munich made it public that Gerd Müller was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Just a few years earlier, he was still physically active, but after the diagnosis, he lived in a nursing home. He passed away on August 15, 2021, but the memories of an all-time great remain.

    Author: Chuck Penfold