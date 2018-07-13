 Geraint Thomas takes Tour de France stage 11, plus yellow jersey | More sports | DW | 18.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

More sports

Geraint Thomas takes Tour de France stage 11, plus yellow jersey

British rider Geraint Thomas won the Tour's first summit finish and also assumed overall leadership of the race. Team Sky asserted its dominance over the field in the Alps, with star rider Chris Froome coming in third.

Tour de France 2018 | Geraint Thomas (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Dejong)

British Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas attacked near the end of stage 11 on Wednesday, taking control of the leader's yellow jersey with his stage win. His teammate Chris Froome, playing catch-up after early setbacks on the Tour, came in third on the day and moved into second overall, 85 seconds behind Thomas. For Thomas, it was only a second career stage win at the Tour.

"I just felt good today, I followed my instincts," Thomas said after the stage. 

Tour de France 2018 | Chris Froome (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Ena )

Froome's Team Sky stretched their legs in the mountains, rolling in first, second and third

Stage 11 of the Tour is only a modest 108-kilometer (67-mile) ride from Albertville to La Rosiere, but it incorporates some of the Tour's most grueling climbs. 

These fierce peaks threw a wrench in former yellow-jersey holder Greg Van Avermaet's race — he lost contact with the leading riders around the half-way stage and finished well adrift. 

Tour de France 2018 | Plateau des Gliers | Schotterstraße (picture-alliance/empics/P. Goding)

Early Tour leader Van Avermaet will not be in yellow on Thursday

Several other top contenders suffered difficult days in the blistering sun. Spain's Alejandro Valverde attacked but couldn't sustain his charge, ultimately finishing 3:30 off the pace, and Britain's Adam Yates rolled in almost 5 minutes after Thomas. Last year's Tour runner-up, Rigoberto Uran, finished 26 minutes behind — effectively killing off any hopes he might have held of another podium finish.

Mark Cavendish, meanwhile, failed to finish the stage quickly enough and is therefore eliminated from the Tour. He dropped behind early on, eventually even losing touch with the trailing grupetto behind the peloton. He then struggled to keep pace without the aid of rival riders nearby.

Read more:  Julian Alaphilippe claims Tour de France stage 10

Tour de France: Germany's John Degenkolb wins the 9th stage

msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Julian Alaphilippe claims Tour de France stage 10

It was a first home win at this year's Tour as the French rider impressed in the climbs between Annecy and Le Grand Bornand. Yellow jersey-wearer Greg Van Avermaet retained his overall lead, going with the breakaway. (17.07.2018)  

Tour de France: Germany's John Degenkolb wins the 9th stage

John Degenkolb has won a Tour de France stage for the first time in his career, winning the 9th stage. Leader Greg Van Avermaet finished second in the stage to increase his overall lead to 43 seconds. (15.07.2018)  

Related content

Frankreich Tour de France 2017 | Christopher Froome

Tour de France 2018: Challenge for champion Chris Froome as route is released 17.10.2017

The Tour de France route for 2018 has been unveiled, but it's bad news for British cyclist Chris Froome. This year's race, which starts on July 7, doesn't seem to have conditions that favor the reigning champion.

Frankreich Pyrenäen Col d'Aubisque

The route of the 2017 Tour de France 29.06.2017

For the fourth time in its more than 100-year-old history, the Tour de France began in Germany. This year's edition of cycling's most prestigious race features fewer but steeper-than-usual mountain stages.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 