 Georgia′s parliament speaker resigns after unrest | News | DW | 21.06.2019

News

Georgia's parliament speaker resigns after unrest

Irakli Kobakhidze has stepped down following a night of violent protests outside the Georgian parliament.

Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze resigned on Friday, the country's ruling party confirmed.

The decision followed a night of violent protest in the capital Tbilisi following a contentious parliamentary address by a Russian lawmaker. 

"Speaker Kobakhidze's decision to step down is proof of the high standards of accountability set by our party and not a concession to irresponsible opposition parties' demands," the Georgian Dream party's General Secretary Khakha Kaladze told a news conference.

Watch video 01:48

Crowds try to storm Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

Read more: Anti-Russia protests turn violent in Georgia

State media reported that more than 240 people were injured on Thursday night after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets during the largest rally in years outside the parliament building.

Thousands had gathered to voice outrage over the visit of the Russian delegation, more than a decade after the two nations fought a war in which Georgia effectively lost two large chunks of its territory.

Appearance sparks anti-Moscow sentiment

Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov addressed an inter-parliamentary forum of lawmakers in his native Russian from the Georgian parliamentary speaker's seat. The sitting was cut short as a result of the protests.

Anti-Russian sentiment runs deep in Georgia, and political forces have been stirring up fears of Russia regaining influence.

"Russia is our enemy and occupant," Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said amid the protests, calling for the restoration of peace and suggesting that such destabilization actually benefits Russia. 

"The breakdown of our country and society, the internal confrontation does not help anyone else but Russia. This is its most well-known weapon," she said in a statement on Facebook.

Moscow, meanwhile, condemned the protest as a "Russophobic provocation," according to comments carried by Russian state news agency TASS. 

Watch video 26:06

Georgia on the move

mm/rc (AFP, AP)

