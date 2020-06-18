Georgian's death in Berlin was a Russian-ordered assassination, prosecutors believe

German federal prosecutors believe that Russia ordered the assassination of a Georgian man in Berlin last year.

The German government warned that it would take action on the findings, including sanctions.

"This is certainly an extremely serious matter," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. "The Federal Government expressly reserves the right to take further action in this case."

On August 23, 2019, a Russian man allegedly gunned down a 40-year-old Chechen with Georgian citizenship with three shots. The suspect was caught the same day, after being seen throwing a wig, a bicycle and a gun into the river Spree. Since then he has been in custody.

Read more: German defense minister calls out Russia after Berlin murder

After a months-long investigation, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said it believes that the murder in the Kleiner Tiergarten was commissioned by the Russian government.

"The motivation behind the assassination order was the victim's opposition to the Russian central state, to the governments of its autonomous republics Chechnya and Ingushetia as well as to the pro-Russian government of Georgia," prosecutors said in the complaint, which was filed before the State Protection Senate of the Berlin Court of Appeal.

"Either he [the accused] hoped for a financial reward or he shared the motive of his clients to kill a political opponent in retaliation for his involvement in previous conflicts with Russia."

Read more: Germany to investigate Russia ties to Georgian murdered in Berlin

Prosecutors alleged that the suspect received orders at an unknown date before July 18, 2019. Afterwards, he allegedly flew from Moscow to Paris and then on to Warsaw. From there he set off for Berlin on August 20, according to prosecutors. He allegedly used recently-issued false papers to enter Germany.

The killing caused a diplomatic falling out between Germany and Russia, owing in part to Moscow's unwillingness to aid investigative efforts.

The German government expelled two Russian diplomats, prompting Moscow to expel two German diplomats.

The Russian government said it considered the victim to be a criminal, with President Vladimir Putin calling him a "bandit" and "murderer" at a press conference in December in the presence of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

On Thursday, the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, was summoned to the Foreign Office "in order to once again unequivocally explain our position to the Russian side," said Maas. It was "indispensable" that the case was now solved in court, he said.

Watch video 02:05 Share Germany expels two Russians Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3UG8u Germany suspects Russia of involvement in Berlin murder

aw/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)