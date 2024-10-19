  1. Skip to content
Georgia votes on its Future: Where is the country headed?

October 19, 2024

Between Russian pressure and European influence: Georgia is at a crossroads. How is the country faring ahead of parliamentary elections?

https://p.dw.com/p/4lyph

Rarely has so much been at stake for this Caucasus nation as in the parliamentary elections on 26 October. The governing "Georgian Dream” party aims to bring the country even closer to Moscow’s sphere of influence. The divided opposition, on the other hand, is trying to win back the people’s trust with a pro-European course. Many fear that if the current ruling party wins, the nation could drift into a dictatorship. But the young generation is pushing back, among them 18-year-old Nanuka Mestvirishvili. She talks to people who’ve lost faith in politics about democracy and disinformation. Who will set the country’s future course?

