Georgia to conduct partial vote recount after election
Maria Katamadze in Tbilisi, Georgia | Philipp Beng
10/29/2024
October 29, 2024
Backed by Hungary's Russia-friendly government, Georgia's ruling party has rejected allegations of irregularities in the country's parliamentary elections. The opposition has denounced plans for a recount and called for new elections.