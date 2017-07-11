Georgia Senate runoffs: Polls close in race to control US Senate

Polling stations closed across the southern US state of Georgia on Tuesday night, as voters cast their ballots to fill a pair of crucial seatsin the US Senate.

The results of the neck-and-neck race will have a major impact in the course of Joe Biden's presidency and his ability to pass legislation through the US Congress.

The latest poll numbers released by the Associated Press show Democrat Raphael Warnock leading Republican Kelly Loeffler 53%- 46%, and Democrat Jon Ossoff leading Republican David Perdue 54%-46% — albeit with only 20% of the total reported.

Why is this race important?

Once a solidly Republican state, Georgia in 2020 chose a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since Bill Clinton in 1992. Joe Biden won the state by a thin margin of just under 12,000 votes.

However, none of the four candidates for Senate on Election Day in November won more than 50% of the vote for Georgia's two seats, which automatically resulted in a runoff. Since then, both Republicans and Democrats have been pouring millions of dollars into campaigns, as Georgia's seats will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate.

If Democrats can flip Georgia's two Senate seats currently held by Republicans, it would split the chamber 50-50, giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris a tiebreaking vote in passing legislation.

As legislative cooperation between Democrats and Republicans has been deadlocked in recent years, Democrat control of the Senate is seen as being critical for the fate of incoming President Joe Biden's agenda.

All eyes are on Georgia's voters, who will determine which party controls the US Senate

Who are the candidates?

In one contest, incumbent Republican Loeffler, a 50-year-old former businesswoman, is facing Democrat Warnock, 51, who is a pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. grew up and preached.

The other contest, puts 71-year-old Republican Perdue, a former businessman, against Democrat 33-year-old Ossoff, a former congressional aide and journalist. If Ossoff wins, he would be the youngest member of the Senate.

What have Trump and Biden said?

On Monday, both Trump and Biden held rallies in Georgia to encourage supporters to get out and vote.

"This is it. It's a new year, and tomorrow can be a new day for Atlanta, for Georgia and for America,'' Biden said at a drive-in rally in the state's capital Monday.

Trump held a rally Monday night in rural northern Georgia. The outgoing president called the runoff one of the "most important elections" in US history, while reiterating his unsubstantiated claims that the presidential election was "rigged" and there was "no way" he lost Georgia.

"The Democrats are trying to steal the White House, you cannot let them," the president said. "You just can't let them steal the US Senate, you can't let it happen.''

"The stakes in this election could not be higher," Trump told the crowd of several thousand supporters at an air field near the town of Dalton.

Trump merchandise for sale at Monday's rally

Latest from DW's correspondents

The pressure is on for President-elect Joe Biden, with DW correspondent Oliver Sallet noting that the results of the vote in Georgia "could determine the fate of his presidency."

"He wants to undo several policies of the Trump-era if not a majority of them. In order to be able to do that he needs control of both chambers of the US Congress."

It won't be enough for the Democrats to win just one of the open Senate seats in Georgia.

"That could result in a situation where the Republicans could obstruct his policies and make him a weak president in fact from the day he takes office," Sallet said.

While exit polls are expected once voting ends, Sallet noted that the neck-and-neck race will make it a tough one to call.

"We will have to wait until we get a majority of the votes in to get a clearer picture," Sallet said, saying the counting process could potentially take days like it did during the US presidential election in November.

wmr/rs (AP, Reuters)