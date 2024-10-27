Georgia: Ruling Georgian Dream party wins election

Breaking
Georgia: Ruling Georgian Dream party wins electionOctober 27, 2024
Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party won Saturday's parliamentary election, receiving more than 54% of the vote, the electoral commission said on Sunday.
The result is a setback for those Georgians who would like their country to integrate into the EU, as the Georgian Dream party is seen as tending more toward Russia than the West, despite declarations to the contrary.
