Georgia: Ruling Georgian Dream party wins election

October 27, 2024

Georgia's electoral commission has declared the ruling Georgian Dream party the winner of Saturday's vote. Opposition parties are not recognizing the results.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mHIC
Founder of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili speaks after the announcement of exit poll results in parliamentary elections
The founder of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, is a billionareImage: Irakli Gedenidze/REUTERS

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party won Saturday's parliamentary election, receiving more than 54% of the vote, the electoral commission said on Sunday.

The result is a setback for those Georgians who would like their country to  integrate into the EU, as the Georgian Dream party is seen as tending more toward Russia than the West, despite declarations to the contrary.

More to follow.

tj/wd (Reuters, dpa)