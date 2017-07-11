Georgia raids opposition party HQ, detains leader

Georgian police stormed the party offices of opposition leader Nika Melia using tear gas, and detained him early on Tuesday, just days after the prime minister resigned over a disagreement on whether to arrest him or not.

Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM), has been accused of inciting violence at street protests in June 2019. Live television footage showed Melia being dragged from his party headquarters to be placed in pre-trial detention.

Meanwhile, hundreds of riot police used tear gas against his supporters and the leaders of the country's opposition parties, who have been camped out in the building since Wednesday, Mtavari TV live pictures showed.

Several opposition supporters were also detained.

Security forces outside the UNM party office in Tblisi as they prepare to arrest Nika Melia

Melia charged with 'organizing mass violence'

Melia has been arrested in a case related to anti-government demonstrations in 2019. He has been charged with "organizing mass violence" during the protests and faces up to nine years in prison.

Melia, 41, rejects the case as politically motivated.

Last week, a court in Tbilisi ordered Melia be placed in pre-trial detention after he refused to pay an increased bail fee.

Georgian politics has been in turmoil since last year's contested parliamentary election

Arrest prompts warnings from allies

News of the police action sparked outrage among the opposition and warnings from the ex-Soviet country's Western allies.

"Shocked by the scenes at UNM headquarters this morning," British ambassador Mark Clayton wrote on Twitter. "Violence and chaos in Tbilisi are the last thing Georgia needs right now. I urge all sides to act with restraint, now and in the coming days."

Matthew Bryza, a senior fellow at a US think tank, the Atlantic Council, stressed that it pointed to Georgia's "backward movement in terms of democracy."

Under Georgian Dream's leadership, it reached the point where "opposition parties say they can't take their seats in parliament because the democratic system in Georgia is broken."

Case deepens political divide in Georgia

Georgian politics has been in turmoil since last October's parliamentary elections.

Opposition parties have denounced the polls as rigged after the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory. Their members have refused to take up their seats in the new parliament and demanded a new poll.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia resigned over plans to arrest Melia.

Gakharia said his decision had been prompted by a disagreement with his own team over the order to detain Melia.

Gakharia had said that Melia's detention was unacceptable if it threatened to fuel political divisions in the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people.

sri, lc/msh (Reuters, AFP)