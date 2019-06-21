 Georgia protesters return to streets despite speaker resignation | News | DW | 21.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Georgia protesters return to streets despite speaker resignation

Thousands took to the streets of Georgia's capital once again after anti-Russia protests the night before left hundreds injured. Russia's Vladimir Putin has also suspended flights to Georgia over the situation.

People take part in a rally near parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia (picture-alliance/dpa/Sputnik/V. Umikashvili)

For a second night in a row, thousands of people protested outside Georgia's parliament on Friday, demanding early parliamentary elections.

Between 10,000 and 15,000 people had assembled in front of parliament in the capital Tbilisi on Friday despite clashes with police the night before that left 240 people injured.

Many of the protesters wore eye patches in honor of those who lost their eyes in altercations with police, and carried signs reading: "Don't shoot at us — we are your children."

Earlier on Friday, Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze quit his post after demonstrators and the opposition called for his resignation.

Georgien Proteste in Tbilisi (picture-allainace/AP Photo/S. Aivazov)

Protesters are now calling for the resignation of the interior minister over the clashes the night before

He has been held responsible for a controversial visit by a Russian delegation which saw a Russian lawmaker address parliament from the speaker's seat on Thursday.

The opposition is now calling for snap parliamentary elections and for the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia over the violent reaction of the police from Thursday night's protests.

Russia suspends flights

In response to the protests, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that temporarily bans Russian airlines from flying to Georgia as of July.

His spokesman earlier condemned the protests as "Russophobic provocation."

Tensions between Russia and Georgia remain high more than a decade after the two nations fought a war in which Georgia effectively lost two large chunks of its territory — South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Moscow has recognized both areas as independent states and stationed permanent military bases in each, leading to anti-Russian sentiment in the region and condemnation from the West.

Watch video 01:48

Crowds try to storm Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

rs/aw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Georgia's Russia protests benefit Mikheil Saakashvili

A visit by Russian parliamentarians to Georgia has sparked mass protests, injuring hundreds. Relations between the countries have been tense since before the 2008 war — and now old wounds are being reopened. (21.06.2019)  

Georgia's parliament speaker resigns after unrest

Irakli Kobakhidze has stepped down following a night of violent protests outside the Georgian parliament. A decision to allow a Russian politician to address lawmakers fueled the anti-Moscow rallies. (21.06.2019)  

Anti-Russia protests turn violent in Georgia

Georgian opposition leaders said they would hold mass protests until parliament was dissolved. Moscow condemned the rallies as "russophobic provocation" as a Russian delegation paid a visit. (21.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Crowds try to storm Georgian parliament in Tbilisi  

Related content

Georgien nach Parlamentssitzung | Protest & Ausschreitungen in Tbilisi

Georgia's parliament speaker resigns after unrest 21.06.2019

Irakli Kobakhidze has stepped down following a night of violent protests outside the Georgian parliament. A decision to allow a Russian politician to address lawmakers fueled the anti-Moscow rallies.

Georgien Proteste in Tbilisi

Georgia's Russia protests benefit Mikheil Saakashvili 21.06.2019

A visit by Russian parliamentarians to Georgia has sparked mass protests, injuring hundreds. Relations between the countries have been tense since before the 2008 war — and now old wounds are being reopened.

Georgien nach Parlamentssitzung | Protest & Ausschreitungen in Tbilisi

Anti-Russia protests turn violent in Georgia 20.06.2019

Georgian opposition leaders said they would hold mass protests until parliament was dissolved. Moscow condemned the rallies as "russophobic provocation" as a Russian delegation paid a visit.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  