Georgia: Pro-EU protesters, president form human chain

Demonstrators created a human "Chain of Unity" in Tbilisi, a month after the government delayed talks on joining the EU. Georgia is torn between its Russia-leaning ruling party and a pro-Western opposition.

To mark exactly a month of pro-European Union protests, thousands of people formed a human chain in Georgia's capital Tbilisi on Saturday, demanding new parliamentary elections.

The post-Soviet country has been on edge since the contested parliamentary polls in October, which saw the ruling Georgian Dream party take over 54% of the vote, according to electoral officials. Many, including President Salome Zourabichvili, claim that the election had been stolen.

The ongoing demonstrations erupted on November 28 after the Georgian Dream administration decided to postpone the opening of EU integration talks for several years.

Hundreds of people have since been arrested amid a violent clampdown on the protests. Rights groups allege some of them have been tortured.

Pro-EU demonstrators hold hands

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of demonstrators, waving Georgian and EU flags, lined the Mtkvari River embankment and several bridges in the capital.

Once assembled, they formed a kilometres-long human chain, nicknamed the "Chain of Unity," as a vehicle drove along the line, playing the Beatles classic "I Want to Hold Your Hand" through roof-mounted speakers.

Protesters then marched to their usual gathering spot outside parliament.

Similar events took place across Georgia including in the cities of Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Poti, Samtredia, Rustavi, Gori, Khashuri, Telavi and Gurjaani.

Protests were held in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities Image: Mirian Meladze/picture alliance

The protest leaders accuse the ruling party of pulling Georgia back to Russia's sphere of influence.

They also claim that Georgia's bid to join the EU has been undermined by the government. The country's EU ascension is a goal enshrined in the constitution and supported by 80% of the population.

Rally held on eve of new president's inauguration

Among those taking part in the human chain was Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili.

Zurabishvili has refused to step down as head of state after a successor more favorable to the ruling party was selected by a 300-person electoral college, dominated by the Georgian Dream.

Former Manchester City footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili is due to be sworn in on Sunday, but the pro-Western opposition has also rejected his electoral college win as "illegitimate."

On Friday, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Georgian Dream's founder and honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Ivanishvili was accused of "undermining the democratic and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia for the benefit of the Russian Federation," according to a statement from the US State and Treasury Departments.

Several other Georgian officials have also been sanctioned.

Georgia's richest man, Ivanishvili is widely regarded as the country's de facto leader, despite holding no official position.

The EU's bid to impose sanctions on Georgian officials were blocked by Hungary and Slovakia.

mm/dj (AFP, AP)