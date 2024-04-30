  1. Skip to content
Georgia: Police clash with 'foreign agent' bill protesters

April 30, 2024

Riot police fired tear gas and used pepper spray to disperse protesters who had gathered outside parliament where lawmakers were debating a 'foreign agents' bill that could undermine the country's ambition to join EU.

Law enforcement officers stand guard during a protest against a "foreign agent" bill in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 1, 2024.
Clashes erupted between police and opposition demonstrators protesting a draft law on TuesdayImage: Irakli Gedenidze/REUTERS

Georgian riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators who had gathered outside parliament to protest against legislation that critics say could derail the country's ambition of joining the EU.

Lawmakers gathered at parliament Tuesday evening to debate and vote on the bill. This would be the second of three votes required to pass the "foreign agents" bill. The bill passed its first reading earlier in April.

The bill would require organizations receiving more than 20% their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence. It has been compared by critics to a law that Russia has used extensively to crack down on dissent.

Dozens held after latest protests and violence in Georgia

Riot police used pepper spray and batons to disperse protesters on Tuesday, according to reports. Lawmakers ended Tuesday's session without a vote and the debate is set to resume on Wednesday.

Georgia detained 63 people in Tbilisi and six police officers were injured during protests, Georgia's Interior Ministry said, citing Deputy Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze.

Levan Khabeishvili, the leader of Georgia's largest opposition party, posted a picture to X with a black eye. He didn't write how that happened. 

Protests turned violent outside parliament late Tuesday, in Tbilisi
Protests turned violent outside parliament late Tuesday, in TbilisiImage: Irakli Gedenidze/REUTERS
Georgian riot police clash with protesters outside parliament late Tuesday
Georgian riot police clash with protesters outside parliament late TuesdayImage: Irakli Gedenidze/REUTERS

Mass protests throughout the month

The protests began earlier this month and over the weekend. On Sunday, large crowds thronged Rustaveli Avenue, the main thoroughfare of Tbilisi, saying: “No to the Russian law!”

The bill must not only pass three readings in parliament but also requires the president's signature to become the law.

Georgia's president is widely expected to veto the measure, but the ruling party, Georgian Dream, has enough seats with allies in parliament to override the president's veto.

Georgia: Violent police crackdown on protest

rm/mf (Reuters, AFP)  

