Georgia: Police break up election protest camp

Georgian police have reportedly beaten and detained protesters rallying against alleged fraud in last month's elections. The president has filed a lawsuit at the constitutional court asking it to annul the results.

Police in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on Tuesday began breaking up a tent camp set up by demonstrators to protest against the results of last month's parliamentary election, which they say was rigged and influenced by Russia.

The election on October 26 saw the governing Georgian Dream party, seen by many as Moscow-leaning and increasingly authoritarian, reelected to power in what many deem a blow to the country's aspirations to join the European Union.

Its leaders have denied that any vote fraud took place, with the Central Election Commission saying the party won some 54% of the vote.

Violent clashes at protest camp

Independent TV stations Pirveli and Mtavari broadcast footage showing several demonstrators and at least one journalist being beaten and detained as the police moved in on the camp.

The leader of the opposition Akhali party, Nika Gvaramia, said members of his "party's political council have been detained and injured. Party activists have been beaten and arrested."

Ahead of the police operation, the Interior Ministry urged protesters to disperse, saying, "Freedom of assembly and expression does not include the right to deliberately disrupt road traffic or the normal rhythm of citizens' daily lives."

Police used force to detain protesters Image: Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP Photo/picture alliance

President files lawsuit

President Salome Zourabichvili is among those who have rejected the official election results, saying that her country had succumbed to pressure from Moscow not to join the EU.

On Tuesday, she filed a lawsuit at the constitutional court asking for the results of the election to be annulled.

The lawyer representing Zourabichvili, Eka Beselia, said, "The president has filed a complaint with the constitutional court to annul the October 26 parliamentary election results over widespread violations of voting universality and ballot secrecy."

Georgian opposition parties have refused to recognize the result or enter the newly elected parliament, which they have called "illegitimate."

Mass protests calling for new elections have taken place throughout Georgia, a former Soviet republic.

Georgian president: 'An election that has been stolen'

EU doubts

The EU and the United States have called for an investigation of electoral "irregularities" during the October 26 vote.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that the bloc "will send a mission to Georgia ... and the election will have to be investigated."

In June, the EU suspended Georgia's membership application process indefinitely after the country's parliament passed legislation stipulating that organizations funded to more than 20% from abroad must register as "pursuing the interest of a foreign power."

The law is similar to one introduced in Russia in recent times that is widely seen as a means to discredit any organizations critical of the Kremlin.

tj/sms (AP, AFP)