Georgia launches joint military drills with NATO countries

The Georgian military started large-scale joint military exercises involving some 2,800 troops with NATO countries including the US, France, the UK and Poland on Monday.

The forces will participate in the Noble Partner 2020 exercises at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training centres near the capital Tbilisi.

Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said the drills are "the most important component of efforts to make Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration achievable."

The drills "are a guarantee of peace in our country" and "are not directed against anyone," he said during the opening ceremony.

According to the Georgian defense ministry, "The goal of the exercise is to improve the readiness and compatibility of Georgian forces, the US and its partner countries, and to contribute to the preservation of a stable and safe environment in the Black Sea region."

The drills, which will last until September 18, is the fifth time the Noble Partner exercise has taken place in Georgia.

Georgia 'will become NATO member'

The joint exercises have sparked tensions between Tbilisi and Moscow. Earlier confrontation resulted in a brief war over the Kremlin-backed separatist regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008.

After the conflict, Russia recognized both provinces as independent states and settled thousands of troops.

At a 2008 summit in Bucharest, Romania, NATO leaders vowed Georgia "will become a NATO member" but are yet to establish the country's official membership.

