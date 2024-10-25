Georgia heads for tense parliamentary election

PoliticsGeorgiaGeorgia heads for tense parliamentary electionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGeorgiaMaria Katamadze in Tbilisi, Georgia10/25/2024October 25, 2024Georgia's upcoming parliamentary elections will pit a pro-Europe coalition against the Black Sea country's ruling Georgian Dream party. Polls show most Georgians favor joining the EU, while the current government leans toward Russia. https://p.dw.com/p/4mFLbAdvertisement