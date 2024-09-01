  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Franz Beckenbauer
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel at war
BusinessGeorgia

Georgia: Growing wine trade with Russia raises concerns

Juri Rescheto | Maria Katamadze
January 9, 2024

Georgia has emerged as Russia’s main wine importer. While large wine producers are benefiting from the increased trade with Russia, critics say it makes Georgia more dependent on Russia, not just economically but also politically.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b1FK
Skip next section More on Business from Europe

More on Business from Europe

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business

Leaders confront climate crisis as COP28 kicks off - European property giant Signa declares insolvency
BusinessNovember 30, 202312:30 min
DW Business (Sendungslogo Composite)

DW Business

OECD trims growth forecast, warns of conflict risk - Russia-China trade booming amid Western sanctions
BusinessNovember 29, 202312:34 min
DW Business (Sendungslogo Composite)

DW Business

EU mulls fresh sanctions on Russia - Craft beer scene booms in Vietnam
BusinessNovember 21, 202312:34 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

DW Sendung Made in Germany

Ethics and the Economy

The role of ethical values in economics, from questions of inclusivity to startups that save lives.
BusinessJanuary 5, 202426:06 min
MADE Wasserstoff

‘White hydrogen’ – climate savior?

‘White’ hydrogen still lies untapped underground. But it could solve energy problems.
BusinessDecember 20, 202304:33 min
Woman sitting at laptop in home office

Home office – misery or paradise?

Working from home has remained popular since the pandemic. But there are also disadvantages. What are they?
BusinessDecember 1, 202301:37 min
Show more