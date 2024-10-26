Georgia elections: Voters at crossroads between EU, Russia

10/26/2024 October 26, 2024 What's at stake?

Much is at stake in the parliamentary elections in Georgia this year

For the ruling Georgian Dream party, a fourth straight term would cement its position and allow it to make further legislative changes. It aims to obtain three-quarters of the parliamentary seats to introduce a constitutional ban on the main opposition party, the United National Movement.

The government has passed a series of controversial bills, including a law requiring groups that receive funds from abroad to register as foreign agents. The law led to mass demonstrations by the opposition parties which believe it to be similar to ones in Russia used to curb dissent.

Hanging in the balance is also the country's EU membership.

The EU gave Georgia membership candidate status last December but its application to join the bloc remains frozen as the country regresses on press freedom, human rights and rights of religious and sexual minorities.