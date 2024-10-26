Georgia elections: Voters at crossroads between EU, Russia

Georgia elections: Voters at crossroads between EU, RussiaPublished October 26, 2024last updated October 26, 2024
What you need to know
- Georgia's voters are going to polling stations as parliamentary elections kick off
- The ruling Georgian Dream party, which is seen an pro-Russia, is hoping for a fourth term in power
- The top four opposition parties, which lean towards the west, aim to form a coalition government
- Opinion polls show voters want to join the EU and NATO but avoid a conflict with Russia
What's at stake?
Much is at stake in the parliamentary elections in Georgia this year
For the ruling Georgian Dream party, a fourth straight term would cement its position and allow it to make further legislative changes. It aims to obtain three-quarters of the parliamentary seats to introduce a constitutional ban on the main opposition party, the United National Movement.
The government has passed a series of controversial bills, including a law requiring groups that receive funds from abroad to register as foreign agents. The law led to mass demonstrations by the opposition parties which believe it to be similar to ones in Russia used to curb dissent.
Hanging in the balance is also the country's EU membership.
The EU gave Georgia membership candidate status last December but its application to join the bloc remains frozen as the country regresses on press freedom, human rights and rights of religious and sexual minorities.
What you need to know about Georgia's parliamentary election
Polling stations opened to voters on Saturday in the South Caucasus country of Georgia for a parliamentary election which is widely seen as a fight between a Russia-leaning incumbent and a West-allied opposition.
Around 3.5 million Georgians are eligible to cast ballots, as per Reuters.
Russia ruled over Georgia some two centuries ago and backs two rebel regions which broke away from the nation in the 1990s. Russia defeated Georgia in a five-day war in 2008. Many Georgians, hence, dislike Russia.
However, the country's ruling party — Georgian Dream, which is seeking a fourth term — has changed its tune to more pro-Russian rhetoric in the past two years. It has accused the West of trying to drag Georgia into war with Russia.
Led by billionaire former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, the party has campaigned on keeping Georgia out of Russia's war in Ukraine. Ivanishvili is the country’s richest man and widely regarded as its most powerful person.
Meanwhile opposition parties call this shift a betrayal of Georgia's European future. The four main opposition parties aim to form a coalition to oust the Georgian Dream from power and put the nation back on its track for an EU membership.
Opinion polls ahead of the election have showed contradicting results. Media channels in support of the opposition predict the Georgian Dream will lose its majority while those who support the ruling party predict its strongest ever performance.
As for what’s on the voters’ mind, polls largely show that Georgians are supportive of joining the EU and NATO but also want to avoid conflict with Russia.
