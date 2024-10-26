Georgia election: Ruling party to win, partial results show

Skip next section Georgian Dream on course to win, says election commission

Georgia's electoral commission said the ruling Georgian Dream party had won nearly 53% support in the former Soviet republic's parliamentary election.

The commission gave the partial result after 69.9% of precincts were counted.

The election body said the final turnout in the election was 58.94%.

Not all votes cast by Georgians abroad have been counted.

Russia's RIA state news agency cited Georgian Dream as saying it would take around 90 seats in the 150-seat parliament.

The party, which favors cooperation with Russia, celebrated in the capital, Tbilisi, with fireworks shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

Earlier, separate exit polls by broadcasters gave conflicting forecasts as to who would likely win the most seats.

The pro-EU opposition said that it had collectively won the election. The four-party alliance has promised to work together to form a coalition.