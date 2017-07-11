Georgia election: Ruling party claims victory, opposition protests

The preliminary results of Georgia's parliamentary election were contested by an alliance of opposition groups on Sunday.

With votes from more than 58% of precincts counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party led the opposition by 49.32% to 44.47% in a proportional ballot that will decide 120 of the 150 seats in the legislature.

Many other opposition parties cleared the 1% threshold for representation in the parliament, according to the central election commission.

The ruling party — founded by Georgia's richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili — declared victory soon after polls closed. However, opposition parties have rejected the results and called for protests.

"We won't accept this result and call on people to come to Rustaveli Avenue (in the capital Tbilisi) at 4 p.m." (1200 GMT) on Sunday, Nika Melia, one of the UNM leaders, told reporters after meeting with other opposition figures.

Opposition parties said they had enough votes to form a coalition government.

International election observers said they would hold a press conference before the planned protest.

Police were deployed to the area around the election commission's building.

Georgian Dream has enjoyed a strong majority in parliament for the past eight years, but its popularity has sunk due to economic problems in the South Caucasian nation. The coronavirus pandemic has further hit the economy, which is expected to shrink 5% this year.

Ivanishvili congratulated his supporters.

"It needs to be emphasized that the Georgian Dream wins the elections for the third time," he said. "What our country wanted, a solid team, we have got it."

A 'triumph' for opposition

Former-President Mikhail Saakashvili, who founded the largest opposition party United National Movement (UNM), and has spent years in self-imposed exile in Ukraine, described the results as a "triumph" for his bloc, and vowed to form a coalition government with other opposition parties.

"This is practically a great triumph of the Georgian opposition, despite the harassment, intimidation and pressure," he said in televised remarks from Ukraine. "In these conditions, our main task is to form a government of national unity."

Saakashvili also claimed that Georgian Dream "is massively falsifying election results" and announced a "mass mobilization (of supporters) to defend the votes."

aw, sri/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

This is an updated version of a previous article.