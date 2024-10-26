Georgia election: Opposition calls early results 'falsified'

10/26/2024 October 26, 2024 Opposition teams refuse to accept ruling party victory

Georgia's opposition has disputed the results of Saturday's election after officials said the ruling party was leading with some 70% of the vote counted.

Shortly after the preliminary results were announced, Tina Bokuchava, leader of the opposition United National Movement (UNM), said the results had been "falsified" and the election "stolen."

Nika Gvaramia, the leader of the Akhali party, another pro-European opposition party, called the results a "constitutional coup."

The outcome of the vote could decide whether the country pivots towards gaining European Union membership or maintains its close ties to Russia.

Many Georgians viewed the vote as a make-or-break referendum on the opportunity to join the European Union.

Initial figures suggest turnout is the highest since the ruling Georgian Dream party was first elected in 2012.

The preliminary results were announced before the counting of votes cast abroad, but it was not clear whether these would sway the final result.