Georgia election: Exit polls give conflicting forecasts

10/26/2024 October 26, 2024 Exit polls indicate vastly different election results

Rival exit polls, published shortly after polls closed in Georgia's parliamentary elections gave sharply different projections.

One survey showed the ruling Georgian Dream party winning comfortably and one other poll showed the four-party opposition alliance clinched a majority.

An exit poll by the Georgian Dream-supporting Imedi TV channel showed the ruling party winning 56%.

Two other exit polls by pro-opposition Formula and Mtavari Arkhi channels showed major gains for pro-Western opposition

parties, who they suggested would together be able to form a majority in the 150-seat parliament.

The Mtavari Arkhi TV poll put the ruling party at 42% support, while the opposition grouping was on course for 48%.

The Formula TV survey put the ruling party at 41% of the vote, while the combined opposition was set to win with 52% support.