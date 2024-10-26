Georgia election: Exit polls give conflicting forecasts

10/26/2024 October 26, 2024 All sides claim victory in Georgian election

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the ruling Georgian Dream party’s reclusive billionaire founder and onetime prime minister, has claimed victory in Georgia's parliamentary election.

"It is a rare case in the world that the same party achieves such success in such a difficult situation — this is a good indicator of the talent of the Georgian people," Ivanishvili said just minutes after polls closed.

"I assure you, our country will achieve great success in the next four years," he added.

His comments came as an exit poll by the Imedi TV channel, which is supported by the ruling party, projected that Georgian Dream would win 56% support.

The opposition alliance also claimed victory and said it was on course to win a majority, after two separate polls by broadcasters it supports issued a forecast, giving victory to the pro-EU side.

"European Georgia is winning with 52% despite attempts to rig elections and without votes from the diaspora," President Salome Zourabichvili said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to one of the exit polls.