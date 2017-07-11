Georgia arrests former president upon return from exile

Mikheil Saakashvili, the exiled former president of the Caucasus country of Georgia, was arrested on Friday, just hours after returning from Ukrainian exile to campaign in important nationwide municipal elections.

"Georgia's third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, has been arrested today and sent to jail," announced Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The arrest came just hours after the former leader took to Facebook to announce his return. Saakashvili, who was swept into power during the so-called Rose Revolution, was president of the country from 2004 until 2013.

Saakashvili, who said, "I risked my life and freedom to be back," called on his loyal supporters to take to the streets to challenge the current government.

News of the arrest prompted Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to summon the Georgian Ambassador in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for whom Saakashvili works as an advisor, said he was concerned about the "tone" of statements from Tbilisi.

The elections, which will take place on Saturday, pose a test to the current administration, which has become increasingly unpopular with voters.

Saakashvili, who was constitutionally barred from seeking a third term in office, left Georgia after his party lost the country's 2013 parliamentary elections.

In 2018, he was convicted in absentia for a number of fraud-related charges and sentenced to six years in jail. He decried the move as politically motivated and has maintained his innocence throughout.

He became a part of the political establishment in Ukraine after fleeing Georgia, first working closely with former President Petro Poroshenko before their relationship soured.

