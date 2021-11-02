Georgia: Accessing online classes from the hills

Aleksandre is 11 years old and the only schoolchild in the small Georgian village of Khevischala. For a long time he had to sit outside on a hill just to be able to do his schoolwork during the COVID-19 lockdown. He was not alone. The closing of schools meant the end of classes for many children in Georgia. Due to a lack of technical requirements or financial resources, they couldn’t participate in online classes.

Aleksandre’s story changed all of that. Our partner Mtisambebi.ge published an article about Aleksandre’s struggles and it generated a wave of sympathy. Several similar reports followed and the government reacted by promoting affordable internet for students and teachers. Through this initiative, hundreds of children in Georgia now have internet access. The new school year started in Georgia on October 4. Due to COVID-19 and the poor health care situation in the country, students continue to rely on online classes.

Mtisambebi.ge provides exclusive reporting from the mountain regions of Georgia and belongs to an association of nine local media editorial offices. NIC (Network of Information Centers) is also a project partner of DW Akademie and organizes, among other things, training courses for the editorial staff in audience development and multimedia storytelling.