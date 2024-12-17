  1. Skip to content
CatastropheGeorgia

Georgia: 11 Indians found dead at Gudauri ski resort

December 17, 2024

Following the mysterious deaths at a ski resort in the Caucasus Mountains, the Indian embassy said it was in contact with the families. The victims are believed to have been workers at an Indian restaurant.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oFT5
Gudauri ln the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Georgia
Gudauri lies in the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in GeorgiaImage: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance

India has issued a statement of "deepest condolences" following the mysterious death of 11 Indian nationals at a popular ski resort in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, local media reported on Tuesday.

"The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families," the Indian mission wrote.

"The embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support."

What happened at the ski resort?

Guduari is a popular area for skiing and winter sports. On Monday, officials said that the bodies of eleven Indians and one Georgian were found in a commercial building in the area.

"Preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies," authorities said.

According to the Hindustan Times, the victims were workers at an Indian restaurant.

Although an official cause of death has not yet been given, police reported that carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after they discovered "an oil-powered generator was turned on after the building lost electricity."

The generator was "placed close to an indoor area," they said.

es/zc (AFP, Reuters)

