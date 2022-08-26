George Foreman sued by women accusing him of sexual abuse

The alleged sexual assaults occurred in the 1970s, around the time Foreman became the world heavyweight boxing champion. Foreman says he's being extorted.

Two women filed lawsuits in a Los Angeles court alleging George Foreman, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, sexually abused them when they were teenagers in the 1970s.

On Wednesday, the women filed separate lawsuits under the pseudonyms Denise F and Gwen H.

Both women, now in their early 60s, say they first met Foreman when they were younger than 10 and were groomed by him for several years before he forced them to have sex.

Foreman, now 73-year-old, called the allegations false and baseless.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family," his statement said. "I don't pick fights, but I don't run away from them either."

Women want jury trial and damages

The lawsuits do not name Foreman but identify the alleged abuser as a former professional heavyweight boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the world's heavyweight champion.

His accusers say they met him because their fathers were his boxing associates.

Denise accused Foreman of grooming her when she was eight and raping her several times at age 15. She also alleged he assaulted her.

Gwen said she first met Foreman when she was nine and accused him of sexually abusing and raping her when she was 15 and 16.

The lawsuits were filed as the result of a California law that went into effect in 2020 that temporarily waived the statute of limitations that had prevented victims of childhood sexual abuse from filing civil lawsuits.

Both women were seeking a jury trial and to be awarded an unspecified amount in damages from the boxer, who has since become a well-known entrepreneur selling an electric grilling machine that bears his name.

