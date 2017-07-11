George Floyd: Witnesses testify against Derek Chauvin

Multiple witnesses testified in the George Floyd murder trial on Tuesday, where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin stands accused of killing the handcuffed Black man by refusing to take his knee off his neck.

Darnella Frazier, who shot the viral cellphone video of the incident that sparked worldwide protests against racial discrimination and police brutality, testified that the police officer remained unmoved as bystanders begged him to remove his knee but he just gave them a "cold", "heartless" stare.

"He didn't care. It seemed as if he didn't care what we were saying," said the tearful 18-year-old, who was one of the many witnesses testifying on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Another bystander — firefighter Genevieve Hansen — also took the witness stand in tears as she recalled how she offered to give medical assistance but was refused. Video footage recorded by another bystander, Alyssa Funari, 18, showed the Minneapolis firefighter walking up to former police officer Tou Thao to offer help, before being sent back to the sidewalk.

"There was a man being killed," said Hansen, who said she had emergency medical technician training. "I would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities. And this human was denied that right."

Defense cites heightened pressure

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson argued that the former police officer did what he was trained to do. The defense argued that Floyd's death was not caused by Chauvin but by a combination of other factors, including illegal drug use, heart disease, high blood pressure and adrenaline.

The defense also attempted to show that the officers were in a tense situation as onlookers became more and more agitated.

However, when the prosecutor asked Frazier if she saw violence on the scene, she replied: "Yes, from the cops. From Chauvin, and from officer Thao."

Remembering George Floyd through street art A global icon George Floyd, who was killed during a police operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota last May, became an icon of the Black Lives Matter protests. His death sparked a worldwide movement of solidarity that was expressed through protests and art. This mural features George Floyd's face and the words, "I can breathe now," a reference to his last words as a cop was kneeling on his neck: "I can't breathe."

Remembering George Floyd through street art Many faces, one message In Minneapolis, George Floyd's death was followed by violent protests against police brutality toward African Americans. On this wall on Hennepin Avenue, the city commemorates not only George Floyd, but also African Americans Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile, who were also killed by police officers.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Street art in Gaza Since his death George Floyd has become a global figure, depicted in street art around the world. Here in Gaza City, a woman walks past a large mural linking Floyd to the Black Lives Matter movement. The trial of the police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck began in Minneapolis on March 29.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Memorial site for George Floyd Street art can also be used to mark a memorial site, as seen here in front of this painting of George Floyd, which is also in Minnesota. Mourners have left flowers and political messages in front of his portrait at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, where Floyd died.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Black Lives Matter in NYC A temporary Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan, New York City, displays names of Black people who have been victims of police violence. The Black Lives Matter protests raged around the country in the summer of 2020, gathering hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

Remembering George Floyd through street art An inauguration mural In the US capital, Washington, multiple murals commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and show the faces of those who have died in connection with police operations. The use of the patriotic colors, red, white and blue, is particularly striking here.

Remembering George Floyd through street art It's also about women With the tagline "Fight the Power," this graffiti in Washington focuses on women in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Remembering George Floyd through street art 'I Have a Dream' Even historic civil rights champions have become works of art in Washington, D.C. This work of street art depicts Martin Luther King Jr., a prominent figure in the US civil rights movement in the 1960s who attracted worldwide attention with his "I Have A Dream" speech in 1963. Decades later, the BLM movement has echoed the civil right's struggle.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Remembering the victim This work of street art featuring George Floyd's face is located in Venezuela, in the town of Valencia. It was commissioned by the city's mayor. The microphone is a reminder that Floyd had also made a name for himself as a rapper.

Remembering George Floyd through street art 'I can't breathe' George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. Throughout the 8-minute, 46-second incident, Floyd stated several times that he could not breathe. His last words were painted onto the artwork in Berlin's Mauerpark (literally, "Wall park").

Remembering George Floyd through street art A call for solidarity In Cologne, Germany's fourth largest city, you can find this painting honoring the political struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement. In many major German cities in the summer of 2020, people took to the streets in solidarity with the BLM movement. Author: Christine Lehnen



What is the trial about?

Chauvin, 45, is facing charges of murder and manslaughter after pinning Floyd to the pavement for what prosecutors said was 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The Black man was arrested after being accused of attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a nearby convenience store.

His death sparked a worldwide outcry against systemic racial discrimination last year.

Thao and two other former police officers involved in the arrest — Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — will be tried separately later this year.

