George Floyd: Trial opens for ex-policeman Derek Chauvin

A crowd gathered outside the Hennepin County Court on Monday, ahead of the opening of the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is accused of murdering unarmed Black man George Floyd by kneeling on his neck – a killing that was caught on camera and which sparked outrage across the world.

The trial, in downtown Minneapolis, is expected to last some four weeks and is taking place under high-security conditions.

Relatives and lawyers for Floyd's family knelt in protest on Monday outside the courthouse, ahead of the start of the hearing.

They took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time that Chauvin was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in the video.

What must the court decide?

The key question will be whether Chauvin was responsible for Floyd's death, and whether his actions were reasonable.

The former officer could be convicted on any one of three counts – second-degree murder, third-degree murder, or manslaughter.

Prosecutors would have to prove that Chauvin's conduct was a substantial factor to have him convicted of unintentional second-degree murder.

To have Chauvin convicted of third-degree murder, they would need to show that Chauvin's actions were reckless and without regard for human life.

The charge of manslaughter requires proof that Chauvin caused Floyd's death through negligence that created an unreasonable risk.

Final jury to be decided

Fifteen jurors have been selected for the case. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is expected to drop one juror on Monday and proceed with 12 and two alternates.

The panel seated after two weeks of jury selection is racially mixed: six white women, three Black men, three white men, two mixed-race women and one Black woman.

It is are for police officers to be convicted in the US, when charges are brought against them.

Big names at family prayer service

Family members of George Floyd attended a prayer service on Sunday night, hours before opening statements in the trial into his death were set to begin.

They were joined by national rights leaders such as Reverend Al Sharpton and Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who also represents the Floyd family.

The death of Floyd, an African American, sparked a worldwide outcry against systemic racial discrimination in 2020.

