George Floyd trial: Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years for murder

Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, was sentenced to prison for the murder of George Floyd on Friday.

He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison — above what was called for in Minnesota state guidelines, but falling short of the 30 years requested by prosecutors.

In April, Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, after kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes while arresting him in May last year.

Floyd's death sparked outrage and protests against police violence and racial discrimination across the US and the world.

What happened in court?

While handing down the sentence, Judge Peter Cahill told Floyd's family: "I acknowledge and hear the pain that you're feeling."

Addressing Chauvin, the judge said the sentence was "based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.''

Prior to the decision, Floyd's relatives spoke out in favor of a harsh sentence for Chauvin at the court on Friday.

"We don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We've been through that already," one of his brothers, Terrence Floyd, said during the hearing.

He also spoke directly to Chauvin, asking him: "What were you thinking, what was going through your head, when you had your knee on my brother's neck?"

In a video message, Floyd's 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, said if she could say something to her father it would be: "I miss you and I love you."

Chauvin also addressed the judge in a statement, offering his "condolences" to Floyd's family.

Is the case finished?

While the sentencing has been seen as a momentous day, DW correspondent Stefan Simons, noted that the legal proceedings against Chauvin aren't over yet.

"There is an appeal expected. The defense has about 90 days to file an appeal," he said from outside the courthouse in Minneapolis.

Remembering George Floyd through street art A global icon Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. The Black man's brutal death in May 2020 had sparked a worldwide movement of solidarity that was expressed through protests and art. This mural features George Floyd's face and the words, "I can breathe now," a reference to his last words as Chauvin was kneeling on his neck: "I can't breathe."

Remembering George Floyd through street art Many faces, one message Black Lives Matter: In Minneapolis, George Floyd's murder was followed by violent protests against police brutality toward African Americans. On this wall on Hennepin Avenue, the city commemorates not only George Floyd, but also African Americans Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile, who were also killed by police officers.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Street art in Gaza George Floyd became a global figure, depicted in street art around the world. Here in Gaza City, a woman walks past a large mural linking Floyd to the Black Lives Matter movement. Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, now faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Memorial site for George Floyd Street art can also be used to mark a memorial site, as seen here in front of this painting of George Floyd, which was also set up in Minnesota in January 2021. Mourners left flowers and political messages in front of his portrait at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, where Floyd died.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Black Lives Matter in NYC A temporary Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan, New York City, displays names of Black people who have been victims of police violence. The Black Lives Matter protests raged around the country in the summer of 2020, gathering hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

Remembering George Floyd through street art An inauguration mural In the US capital, Washington, multiple murals commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and show the faces of those who have died in connection with police brutality. The use of the patriotic colors, red, white and blue, is particularly striking here.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Remembering the victim This work of street art featuring George Floyd's face is located in Venezuela, in the town of Valencia. It was commissioned by the city's mayor. The microphone is a reminder that Floyd had also made a name for himself as a rapper.

Remembering George Floyd through street art 'I can't breathe' George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. Throughout the 8-minute, 46-second incident, Floyd stated several times that he could not breathe. His last words were painted onto the artwork in Berlin's Mauerpark.

Remembering George Floyd through street art A call for solidarity In Cologne, Germany's fourth largest city, you can find this painting honoring the political struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement. In many major German cities in the summer of 2020, people took to the streets in solidarity with the BLM movement. Author: Christine Lehnen



The second reason is that there is a federal case still pending against the former police officer.

"That is a civil rights case from federal prosecutors. There's not even a court date for this," Simons said.

What was the reaction to the sentence?

The lawyer for Floyd's family, Ben Crump, described it as "historic" and as bringing the country "one step closer to healing."

In initial remarks, US President Joe Biden told reporters he thought the sentence was "appropriate," but said he didn't know all the details.

Others found the sentence to be too lenient.

"Let us not feel that we're here to celebrate,'' said civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton.

"Justice would have been George Floyd never having been killed. Justice would have been the maximum," he added.

What happened during the trial?

Chauvin, a 45-year-old white man, was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis in May 2020.

He was convicted on the charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter due to his role in Floyd's killing.

Minnesota guidelines recommended about 12.5 years in prison, but prosecutors pushed for a 30-year sentence.

Prosecutors argued that there were aggravating circumstances that warranted the harsher punishment — saying the way Floyd died amounted to "torture."

Three other former Minneapolis officers who directly observed Floyd's killing by Chauvin are expected to go on trial next.

Floyd's killing sparked massive Black Lives Matter protests across the US that spread to other countries. His death launched a nationwide debate on race relations and police brutality in contemporary America.

