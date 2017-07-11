George Floyd trial: Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder

The twelve members of the jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder of George Floyd on Tuesday in a Minneapolis courthouse.

The jury declared Chauvin guilty on all three charges, namely second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The charges carry a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

The jurors deliberated for ten hours over two days before arriving at their historic decision on Tuesday morning. The verdict was read out later in the day as thousands of National Guard troops and police officers stood by. Police officers in the US have rarely been convicted of murder.

People across the US waited anxiously for the result of the trial with many seeing the entire justice system hanging in the balance

Chauvin, a 45-year-old white man, was found guilty of killing George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, after kneeling on his neck for 9 ½ minutes in May last year. Floyd's death sparked outrage and protests against police violence and racial discrimination across the US and the world.

Following the verdict, the judge revoked Chauvin's bail and he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs. The former police officer is now facing decades in prison.

What happens next?

People had gathered to wait for the news of the verdict outside the court as well as at the intersection where Floyd was murdered — now named George Floyd Square.The crowds erupted in cheers and chants of "George Floyd" and "all three counts."

Judge Peter Cahill said that Chauvin was placed in the custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff. Sentencing will take place at a later date — he faces up to 40 years for the charge of second-degree murder.

Three other officers who have been charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd's murder will go on trial in August.

What was the mood in the country before the verdict?

US President Joe Biden weighed in on the outcome of the trial on Tuesday, after the jury had been sequestered so his comments would not affect their decision. He had prayed for the "right verdict" and called Floyd's family on Monday.

National Guard and law enforcement were brought in to protect the Hennepin County courthouse where the final verdict was read out

The situation in Minneapolis was tense as people awaited the jury's decision. Some businesses had been boarded up as people feared a repeat of scenes from last year when protests erupted after a witness released a video of Chauvin killing Floyd.

Protesters had gathered in the nearby town of Brooklyn Center last week after a white police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright. The officer in that incident was arrested after she resigned from the force.

Further protests broke out across the country just days after the killing of Wright when police released footage of another police officer shooting a 13-year-old Black boy dead in Chicago.

More to come...

ab/nm (dpa, AP)