George Floyd protests latest: Private autopsy shows suffocation as cause of death

New York becomes the latest city to impose a curfew

US President Donald Trump slams governors as "weak" and urges a crackdown on protests

The brother of George Floyd appeals for peace

21:17 Recap: DW reporter Stefan Simons was shot at by police on Sunday, marking the second night in a row that law enforcement had deliberately targeted DW crew members with projectiles.

Simons, who was wearing a press jacket during both incidents, had identified himself as a journalist. Authorities also threatened to arrest him on Saturday.



This is not the first time that police have deliberately targeted members of the press. Last week, a CNN reporter was arrested while live on camera.

21:05 Outcry over the killing of George Floyd has gone international, with people taking to the streets in Berlin and London to show solidarity with US protesters. In Germany, soccer stars wore T-shirts and knelt in support. There have been protests outside the US embassy in Berlin while others are taking to art to express their solidarity.

21:00 Authorities in New York City imposed a curfew starting at 11:00 pm local time (0300 UTC) and ending at 05:00 am.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said he had spoken to the city's top law enforcement agent about "officers [who] didn't uphold the values of this city and of the NYPD."

Cuomo, however, turned his attention to rioting that occurred in parts of the city over the weekend.

"I stand behind the protesters and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment," said Cuomo. "The violence and the looting has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause."

20:45 The family of George Floyd received an autopsy report showing that he died of suffocation. The finding contrasts an official ruling that he had died from pre-existing heart problems.

"Independent medical examiners who conducted an autopsy of Floyd Sunday determined that asphyxiation from sustained pressure was the cause of death," said Ben Crump, a lawyer for the family.

The death of Floyd, an unarmed African American, during his arrest by a white police officer has triggered a wave of protests and riots across US cities.

20:40 George Floyd's brother voiced support for the protests, but urged people to refrain from violence and destruction, saying that it is "not going to bring my brother back at all."

"We still going to do this, peacefully," Terrence Floyd said at a vigil in Minneapolis, leading protesters in a chant of "peace on the left, justice on the right."

He added that although the protests "may feel good for the moment," they are causing harm and may prevent political change. "He would not want you all to be doing this," Floyd said.

Floyd's message of peace stood in stark contrast to that of US President Donald Trump who berated state leaders as "weak" for not cracking down harder on protesters.

20:30 Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of the protests sweeping the US in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old African American died in Minneapolis last week after a police officer kneeled on his neck. Since then, the US has experienced its worst civil unrest since the assaniation of Martin Luther King Junior in 1968.

