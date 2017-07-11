George Floyd murder: What has changed since his death a year ago?

The powerful image of former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd sparked protests not only throughout the United States, but across the world. The memorials and murals that sprang up in his name shone a spotlight on lawmakers and police departments, spurring debate around how they would address and enact change in their policies and their approach.

Months later, the nation watched the trial of Chauvin and eventually breathed a collective sigh of relief when he was found guilty. As many celebrated the outcome, only 10 miles from the courthouse in Minneapolis, protests erupted after the video of Daunte Wright was released, another African American man who died at the hands of the police. The moment was sobering, as some had hoped that the nation had reached a turning point regarding justice reform.

During the past year, the country has watched police forces push back against calls for reforms; meanwhile, videos continue to surface showing police officers abusing their power through unnecessary force against Black people. Such images of abuse are playing a major role in changing the way people view policing and race relations.

Joy and relief after Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd Cheers and joy in Minneapolis Many outside the Hennepin County Government Center burst out in joyful yells after former police office Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges for the murder of George Floyd. The murder galvanized people worldwide around issues of race and law enforcement.

Joy and relief after Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd Relief after former officer's conviction But it wasn't all loud and happy tears. Some protesters embraced silently after the verdict, like these two at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC. The hug captures the relief many have felt after hearing about the verdict. In a phone call with Floyd's family, US President Joe Biden said: "At least now there is some justice." Later, he said that such a verdict was "much too rare."

Joy and relief after Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd Protests draw attention to other cases US President Biden also said: "We can't leave this moment or look away thinking our work is done." Many people have marched in rallies after the verdict in Minneapolis. They want justice in other cases of police brutality, with one woman saying: " I am overwhelmed, grateful and glad this is the verdict. But now I am also happy to move on to the next one."

Joy and relief after Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd Call for police accountability Protesters called for justice for Daunte Wright, who was killed by officer Kim Potter last week. Wright, also a Black man, was pulled over for having expired license plates. The officer said she unintentionally used her handgun instead of her Taser after Wright refused to be taken into custody. She has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Joy and relief after Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd Floyd one among many Blacks killed by US police George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks ... these were a few of the Americans killed by police officers in 2020. Their names have been raised up at protests across the country calling for reforming or defunding the police. Despite making up only around 12% of the population, Black Americans are much more likely to be killed by the police.

Joy and relief after Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd George Floyd Square Chauvin's conviction represents a milestone, as almost all cases against the police result in no criminal charges against officers involved. That fact was clear to people who gathered in Minneapolis at George Floyd Square, which has become a public shrine and focal point for debate, as well as a canvas for artistic expression denouncing racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. Author: Marcel Nadim Aburakia



Does Black Lives Matter still matter?

The Black Lives Matter movement, already underway for years before Floyd's murder, was instrumental in elevating Floyd's death at a national and international level. As protests spread from city to city, lawmakers and other officials felt the pressure to listen to calls for change in policing, and other social justice issues.

In Washington, DC, thousands of activists descended upon the city in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, to help keep Floyd's murder in the public eye. For several weeks, they were met with aggressive and at times violent retaliation from the US National Guard. In response, Mayor Muriel Bowser commissioned a mural displaying the words "Black Lives Matter" outside the White House grounds.

Remembering George Floyd through street art A global icon Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. The Black man's brutal death in May 2020 had sparked a worldwide movement of solidarity that was expressed through protests and art. This mural features George Floyd's face and the words, "I can breathe now," a reference to his last words as Chauvin was kneeling on his neck: "I can't breathe."

Remembering George Floyd through street art Many faces, one message Black Lives Matter: In Minneapolis, George Floyd's murder was followed by violent protests against police brutality toward African Americans. On this wall on Hennepin Avenue, the city commemorates not only George Floyd, but also African Americans Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile, who were also killed by police officers.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Street art in Gaza George Floyd became a global figure, depicted in street art around the world. Here in Gaza City, a woman walks past a large mural linking Floyd to the Black Lives Matter movement. Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck, now faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Memorial site for George Floyd Street art can also be used to mark a memorial site, as seen here in front of this painting of George Floyd, which was also set up in Minnesota in January 2021. Mourners left flowers and political messages in front of his portrait at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, where Floyd died.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Black Lives Matter in NYC A temporary Black Lives Matter mural in Manhattan, New York City, displays names of Black people who have been victims of police violence. The Black Lives Matter protests raged around the country in the summer of 2020, gathering hundreds of thousands of demonstrators.

Remembering George Floyd through street art An inauguration mural In the US capital, Washington, multiple murals commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement and show the faces of those who have died in connection with police brutality. The use of the patriotic colors, red, white and blue, is particularly striking here.

Remembering George Floyd through street art Remembering the victim This work of street art featuring George Floyd's face is located in Venezuela, in the town of Valencia. It was commissioned by the city's mayor. The microphone is a reminder that Floyd had also made a name for himself as a rapper.

Remembering George Floyd through street art 'I can't breathe' George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. Throughout the 8-minute, 46-second incident, Floyd stated several times that he could not breathe. His last words were painted onto the artwork in Berlin's Mauerpark.

Remembering George Floyd through street art A call for solidarity In Cologne, Germany's fourth largest city, you can find this painting honoring the political struggle of the Black Lives Matter movement. In many major German cities in the summer of 2020, people took to the streets in solidarity with the BLM movement. Author: Christine Lehnen



These symbolic gestures helped to bring the movement into mainstream culture. Brands, sports teams and celebrities have latched onto and been criticized for co-opting the demonstrations. One year later, however, the movement may be losing some of its momentum and identity.

"Black Lives Matter is one of many heads that are emerging in terms of civil and human rights," said Maurice Hobson, an associate professor of Africana studies at Georgia State University. "And so, believe me, there's something that is going to happen in years to come — another shooting or the like — that is going to be more egregious than what happened to George Floyd. I mean, this is America."

Although Floyd's death did push Black Lives Matter toward mainstream recognition, Hobson said this is just another iteration of other civil rights movements, and similar groups are likely to pop up in future.

Reforming the police

Law enforcement officers handle calls ranging from criminal activity to mental health crises. As first responders, they are expected to deescalate situations — but training has emphasized firearm and self-defense skills for police recruits.

"On average across the nation, police officers receive 60 hours of weapon training, and they only receive 10 hours of deescalation training," said Keturah Herron, a Black Lives Matter activist in Kentucky. "They're trained to attack first."

"The structure of policing is not equipped to deal with issues, unless they're responding with force," Herron said. "I don't know that it's training ... I think we have to change the philosophy."

Proposals ranging from diverting funding from police departments to adding transparency measures are beginning to take shape across the United States.

In Ithaca, New York, the mayor and city officials have proposed replacing their police department with a new city agency. In Washington, DC, police will now not always be the first response to mental health calls. Instead, unarmed teams of health experts will be sent to the scene initially.

At the same time, police unions remain defiant and have actively fought against reforms.

Floyd's murder increased calls for police reform — but action has been slow

'History playing out'

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and a Democratic-majority Congress have actively pushed for legislation that would address issues regarding police brutality.

The House of Representatives recently passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, along party lines, which addresses police training and tactics that could cause bodily harm. The bill is currently at an impasse due to a deeply divided Senate. Senate Republicans have said they cannot support the bill in its current form, but are willing to work on a slimmed-down version.

Some observers worry that Biden and Harris are not the right leaders for the job. As Senator, Biden supported legislation that some say promoted the incarceration of African American men and women. He backed the 1994 crime bill, which imposed tough sentencing and contributed to the mass incarceration problem the US faces today.

Is the Black Lives Matter movement losing some of its momentum?

As the district attorney for San Francisco and later the attorney general of California,

Harris has a mixed record on criminal justice reform. Her office defended the state's "three strikes" law, which mandated decades-long prison sentences for many people convicted of multiple felonies. Harris also fought against a 2011 Supreme Court ruling that ordered California to release several thousand people convicted of nonviolent crimes from the state's overcrowded prisons after multiple courts had found conditions dangerous and unsanitary. After Harris was elected to Senate in 2016, she attempted to make amends by sponsoring numerous pieces of legislation supporting criminal justice reform.

"I think that there's hope. And I think that there's an opportunity for the Biden administration to atone for his past indiscretions, but I'm not seeing that yet," Hobson said. "Until I see that, it's just history playing out."

In his first address at the US Capitol, in late April, Biden called upon Congress to pass and send a criminal justice reform bill to his desk by the end of May. That deadline will be missed, and Biden's past agenda leaves many suspicious about whether he will follow through.

"I don't think we can expect anything from them," Herron said. "I think that we have to continue to demand them to do things."