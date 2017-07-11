 George Floyd: Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over death | News | DW | 12.03.2021

News

George Floyd: Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over death

The US city of Minneapolis will pay several million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by George Floyd's family. The police officer charged in connection with Floyd's death is currently facing trial.

A demonstrator holds up an image of George Floyd during a rally in New York

Floyd's death sparked massive Black Lives Matter protests over police violence and the treatment of people of color in the United States

The city of Minneapolis reached a settlement on Friday with the family of George Floyd, a Black man who died last year while being arrested by a white police officer.

The city agreed to pay $27 million (€22.6 million) to settle the civil lawsuit.

Lawyers for Floyd's family said the agreed sum is the "largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in US history."

What's in the settlement?

The settlement results from a federal lawsuit which the Floyd family filed in July 2020. The suit claimed that police used excessive force against Floyd in violation of his constitutional rights.

The settlement includes $500,000 for the south Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd died.

This neighborhood includes the community around the intersection where Floyd died which has been blocked by barricades since his death, with a massive metal sculpture and murals in his honor.

Memorials to George Floyd take many forms at 38th St. and Chicago Ave. in Minneapolis

The intersection where Floyd died is barricaded with murals and sculptures to this day

How has Floyd's family reacted?

The family was "pleased that this part of our tragic journey to justice for my brother George is resolved," said Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd.

One of the family's attorney's, L. Chris Stewart, said that although a criminal trial is still ongoing against the police officer accused of Floyd's murder, the settlement "imparts a measure of justice that is meaningful, important and necessary."

"It provides a path forward for our clients and ensures that George Floyd's death will result in substantive, positive change," he said.

What did the city say?

The city council grounded their statement in thoughts for Floyd's family and the community. 

"I hope that today will center the voices of the family and anything that they would like to share," Council President Lisa Bender said.

"But I do want to, on behalf of the entire City Council, offer my deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd, his friends and all of our community who are mourning his loss."

More to follow...

jm, rs/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)

