George Floyd: Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over death

The city of Minneapolis reached a settlement on Friday with the family of George Floyd, a Black man who died last year while being arrested by a white police officer.

The city agreed to pay $27 million (€22.6 million) to settle the civil lawsuit.

Lawyers for Floyd's family said the agreed sum is the "largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in US history."

What's in the settlement?

The settlement results from a federal lawsuit which the Floyd family filed in July 2020. The suit claimed that police used excessive force against Floyd in violation of his constitutional rights.

The settlement includes $500,000 for the south Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd died.

This neighborhood includes the community around the intersection where Floyd died which has been blocked by barricades since his death, with a massive metal sculpture and murals in his honor.

How has Floyd's family reacted?

The family was "pleased that this part of our tragic journey to justice for my brother George is resolved," said Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd.

