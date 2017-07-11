George Floyd: Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over death

The US city of Minneapolis will pay several million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by George Floyd's family. The police officer charged in connection with Floyd's death is currently facing trial.
Floyd's death sparked massive Black Lives Matter protests over police violence and the treatment of people of color in the United States
The city of Minneapolis reached a settlement on Friday with the family of George Floyd, a Black man who died last year while being arrested by a white police officer.
The city agreed to pay $27 million (€22.6 million) to settle the civil lawsuit.
Lawyers for Floyd's family said the agreed sum is the "largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in US history."
The settlement results from a federal lawsuit which the Floyd family filed in July, 2020. The suit claimed that police used excessive force against Floyd in violation of his constitutional rights.
The settlement includes $500,000 for the south Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd died. This neighborhood includes the community around the intersection where Floyd died which has been blocked by barricades since his death, with a massive metal sculpture and murals in his honor.
