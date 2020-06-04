 George Floyd latest: Trump tells governors to ′call in National Guard′ | News | DW | 05.06.2020

News

George Floyd latest: Trump tells governors to 'call in National Guard'

Donald Trump is addressing American protests and episodes of violence across the country. More protests are expected around the world relating to the killing of George Floyd. Follow DW for the latest.

Soldiers at the Washington Lincoln Memorial

  • Trump says 'hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying: 'This is a great thing'
  • French police have banned a protest in front of the US embassy Saturday

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

15:41 Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has ended a state of emergency in the American capital called for Trump to remove federal forces from the district. 

"The protests have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest," Bowser wrote in a letter she posted on her Twitter account.

15:36 Earlier Friday, Twitter blocked a Trump campaign tribute video over a copyright claim, adding to a growing feud between the Social Media platform and Trump. The video, still  contained pictures of Floyd and Trump soundbites calling his death a "grave tragedy" and stating "it should never have happened."

15:05 Trump said he was "suggesting to some governors that are too proud ... Don't be proud. Get the job done. You'll end up doing much better in the end, calling the National Guard. Call me.

"You have to dominate the streets. You can't let what's happening, happen," he said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden. The comments echoed what US Attorney General William

15:01 US President Donald Trump has told a press conference that all citizens have to receive equal treatment from law enforcement. He appeared to suggest that the protests following Floyd's death were now over.

"Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying: 'This is a great thing happening for our country.' A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody."

15:00 Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of the protests sweeping the US and the rest of the world in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old African American died in Minneapolis last week after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, despite crying out "I can't breathe." Since then, the US has experienced its worst civil unrest since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

dv/rt

