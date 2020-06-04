George Floyd latest: Trump tells governors to 'call in National Guard'

Trump says 'hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying: 'This is a great thing'

French police have banned a protest in front of the US embassy Saturday

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

16:01 People around the world took to the streets again in protests related to Floyd's killing. In Germany, tens of thousands of demonstrators in Frankfurt and Hamburg protested against racism, holding signs with slogans such as: "Your Pain Is My Pain, Your Fight Is My Fight."

In London, several dozen people gathered in Trafalgar Square, with many in the British capital wearing masks and some kneeling in solidarity, the protest action of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick in 2010.

Demonstrators also gathered outside the US Embassy in Vienna, Austria, holding banners with slogans such as "There are no races just one species" and "Racism is the Real Virus."

Several more protests are expected in Berlin, London, Brussels and Barcelona and Madrid in Spain on Saturday and Sunday. In Paris, French police have banned a planned demonstration in front of the US embassy on Saturday.

Read more: George Floyd latest: Memorials take place across the US

Watch video 02:40 Share 8 mins. and 46 secs. of silence Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dIZd George Floyd memorial: 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence

15:53 Washington Mayor Bowser announced the renaming 16th street near the White House to "Black Lives Matter plaza." She posted a video on her Twitter account depicting a city worker changing the sign.

15:49 Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has ended a state of emergency in the American capital and called for Trump to remove federal forces from the district.

"The protests have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest," Bowser wrote in a letter she posted on her Twitter account.

"The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing black Americans."

15:36 Earlier Friday, Twitter blocked a Trump campaign tribute video over a copyright claim, adding to a growing feud between the Social Media platform and Trump. The video, still contained pictures of Floyd and Trump soundbites calling his death a "grave tragedy" and stating "it should never have happened."

15:05 Trump said he was "suggesting to some governors that are too proud ... Don't be proud. Get the job done. You'll end up doing much better in the end, calling the National Guard. Call me.

"You have to dominate the streets. You can't let what's happening, happen," he said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden. The comments echoed what US Attorney General William

15:01 US President Donald Trump has told a press conference that all citizens have to receive equal treatment from law enforcement. He appeared to suggest that the protests following Floyd's death were now over.

"Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying: 'This is a great thing happening for our country.' A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody."

15:00 Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of the protests sweeping the US and the rest of the world in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old African American died in Minneapolis last week after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, despite crying out "I can't breathe." Since then, the US has experienced its worst civil unrest since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

dv/rt

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.