George Floyd latest: Memorials take place across the US

Family holds memorial service in Minneapolis

Merkel condemns racist 'murder' of George Floyd

Republican Senator questions whether to support Trump in the November election

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

18:00 The Russian Foreign Ministry urged the US authorities to respect citizens' right to protest peacefully.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kremlin has taken note of the use of tear gas to disperse George Floyd protesters, as well as mass arrests. She also pointed to the suffering numerous journalists had encountered when trying to cover the rallies, including Russian reporters.

Zakharova said: "It's time for the US to drop the mentor's tone and look in the mirror," in a reference to Washington's assertion that Moscow doesn't respect the rights of its citizens. She also challenged the US authorities to "start respecting peoples' rights and observing democratic standards at home."

Watch video 01:38 Share DW team in Minneapolis Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3d6Ju DW team in Minneapolis met with police hostility

17:50 US Senator Lisa Murkowski admitted she is unsure whether to back President Donald Trump's reelection bid, questioning his response to nationwide protests over George Floyd's death.

Asked if she supported Trump ahead of the polls in November, Murkowski said, "I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time."

"He is our duly elected president. I will continue to work with him ... but I think right now... we are all struggling to find ways to express the words that need to be expressed appropriately," Murkowski told reporters on Capitol Hill.

17:30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the "murder" of George Floyd.

Merkel said: "Racism is something terrible. This murder of George Floyd is extremely terrible. Racism is something terrible. Society in the United States is very polarised," she told public broadcaster ZDF.

Read more: Prosecutors charge 3 more police officers

17:20 Mourners have converged in Minneapolis for the first memorial to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police has sparked turbulent protests, both in the United States and elsewhere, against racial injustice.

He was killed when a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd pleaded for mercy as he was struggling for breath, but to no avail.

An autopsy has since revealed Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest in what was officially deemed a homicide.

jsi/rt (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.