George Floyd killing spurs protests across Europe

Fresh anti-racism protests kicked off across Germany on Saturday, with demonstrators filling up city centers from Berlin to Dusseldorf.

Thousands gathered in Alexanderplatz in Berlin's city center, holding signs that said "Black Lives Matter” and "No justice, no peace.”

"The #Alex is full. No more people are being allowed in. Distancing is not possible,” one user tweeted.

Cologne, Münster and Nuremberg also drew large crowds, along with smaller cities such as Flensburg in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Watch video 02:28 Share US protests resonate globally Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dL57 Anger in US over police violence resonates across globe

"Thank you #Flensburg, it is an honor to be here. No to racism and fascism, for borderless solidarity. Anti-racism must become practical, every day,” Lorenz Beutin, the climate and energy speaker of Die Linke (the Left) Party tweeted.

The protests, which are being held in solidarity with demonstrations in the United States against the police killing of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, also took place in London, while Australia and Brazil also saw large ralliesover the past 24 hours.

Thousands gathered in London's Parliament Square, with smaller demonstrations taking place in Manchester, Cardiff and Sheffield.

In Paris, following a demonstration that drew thousands on Wednesday, French police banned Saturday protests that scheduled for outside the US Embassy and on the lawns near the Eiffel Tower.

The Paris police department said on Friday it had implemented the ban because of risks to social order and health dangers from large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, some demonstrations went ahead in the French capital anyway.

More to come…

Watch video 03:08 Experiencing everyday racism in Germany

lc/mm (Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.