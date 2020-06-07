George Floyd killing: Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin appears in court charged with murder

Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin appeared in court for the first time on Monday, charged with second-degree murder of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Chauvin, who has been dismissed from the police force, appeared via video link from the Minnesota state prison. He is also charged with one count of third-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter.

His bail was set at $1-1.25 million (roughly €885,000-1.1 million). Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank argued that the "severity of the charges" meant it was likely that Chauvin may try to run away if put on bail.

Video footage shows Chauvin apparently kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd said "I can't breathe." Floyd's killing sparked worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.

This marks Chauvin's first court hearing before the trial gets underway. His next hearing was scheduled for June 29.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Washington, DC One of the largest rallies in the United States was held in the capital, Washington, DC, where thousands of people of all colors took to the streets near the White House, which was barricaded with black metal grates.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world New York City Thousands of protesters in New York City gathered in the city's squares and parks to demonstrate.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Berlin People in the German capital sat in silent protest for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a white police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck before he lost consciousness as three other officers stood nearby.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Munich Some 30,000 people assembled at Munich's Königsplatz to show solidarity with other protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world St. Petersburg, Florida People of St. Petersburg in the US state of Florida went out in the rain to make their voices heard.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Paris Hundreds of people gathered in Paris defying a police ban on large protests. Members of the multiracial crowd chanted the name of Adama Traore, a black man whose death while in police custody has been likened by critics to Floyd's death.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Manchester Many protesters, including some of these in the English city of Manchester, wore protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Basel Arond 5,000 people gathered in Basel, Switzerland, in a Black Lives Matter demonstration there.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Adelaide Crowds filled Victoria Square in Adelaide after receiving special permission for the event. The march through the southern Australian city was held after police Commissioner Grant Stevens approved the rally on Friday. "This is a unique and extraordinary event. There is a sentiment that suggests people should have a right to protest on significant matters,'' Stevens said.

Protests against racism, police brutality around the world Tunis In Tunis, Tunisia, hundreds of protesters chanted: "We want justice! We want to breathe!"



Hundreds view Floyd's body

Floyd's body was put on display at an open casket in Houston Texas on Monday ahead of his funeral on Tuesday. Hundreds lined up to view the body and US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he had visited Floyd's family.

Some of the mourners drove hours to attend the viewing. Before the body arrived, workers outside the church set up a large floral arrangement with the letters "BLM" for Black Lives Matter.

Three other police officers who were with Chauvin when Floyd was arrested have been charged with aiding and abetting the killing and are still being held in a local jail. All four were fired the day after Floyd's killing.

Chauvin's court appearance took place as US lawmakers unveiled proposed police reform legislation in Washington D.C., albeit without much chance of getting it past the Senate and the president's desk.

